How To Do Bun Hairstyles for Short Hair

Hair buns are always going to be in fashion. Whether they are the olden neat buns or the recent messy buns. Most people believe that hair buns are only possible for people who have long hair, and people with shorter hair will have to live without the hair buns for eternity, until their hair grows out. Incorrect.

Here's the good news: people with shorter hair are entitled to making a hair bun and in this particular article, we will be sharing a few ways that short-haired people can make some of the coolest buns with and have a little fun styling their hair! Read on to now more.

1. Space Buns:

Everybody seems to be rocking the space buns nowadays and no, you don't need to wait to grow your hair to make it your go-to hairstyle.

Here's what you need to do:

1. Brush your hair and part them from the middle. Spray all over them.

2. Tie them into two high ponytails and make sure they are tight.

3. Coil them around itself and make sure they don't fall apart using bobby pins.

4. To make it look like your hair has a lot of volume, turn the bun outward.

5. Lastly, spray the hair-holding spray all over the hair for them to hold on longer.

2. The Double Knot Bun:

One of the most bohemian styles in the list is the double knot bun, here's how you go about it:

1. Brush your hair and then spray dry shampoo all over your hair.

2. Part your hair into four equal sections, two of which should be ahead and the latter behind.

3. Coil the one part of the hair on the back around itself and then do the same with the other section in the back. Secure the two with bobby pins, so that they stay in place.

4. Take one section of the hair in the front to the back, so that it drapes over your ear and wrap it around the back section of that side. Pin it in place.

5. Repeat the same thing with the other front and back section.

6. Pull out a few strands in the front to give it a messy look, and we're done!

3. The Top Bun:

The most simple form of buns one could think of, yet one of the go-to styles for almost everyone is the simplistic top bun.

1. Apply any volumizing spray to your hair and then flip them and blow dry them for more volume.

2. Gather your hair and tie it into one tight, high pony.

3. Divide the ponytail into two parts and comb them, so that they smoothen up, but make sure they remain fluffy.

4. Coil one section of the hair around the base of the pony and then coil the other section around the first one, in the same direction. Secure the bun with enough bobby pins, so that it holds in place.

4. The Half-up Bun:

This one suits short hair the most!

1. Create two parts in your hair on either side of the crown (try to keep the partings straight).

2. Gather the hair in the middle into a ponytail on top of your head, and tie the ponytail into a bun.

3. Coil the ends around the base and pin them up.

5. The Loose Messy Bun:

Unlike most of the buns in this article, this is a lower bun and it's totally cool.

1. Comb your hair to the back to give your crown a lift.

2. Gather your hair in a loose, low ponytail but do not tie it with a band.

3. With your other hand, coil it around in a bun shape and then secure it with bobby pins.

4. To give it a messier look, pull some strands out from the front.

6. The Side Bun:

This is probably the simplest of all and an everyday go-to bun.

1. Spray the volumizing product all over your hair to give your hair enough volume.

2. Style them half straight and half curls. Run a flat iron from the roots of your hair to your ear and then use the same flat iron to slightly curl the hair that lies in the levels below the top of your ear.

3. Gather your hair into a ponytail towards the side and don't take in the straightened part within the ponytail.

4. Tie it loosely with a rubber band into a loose bun on the side and secure with bobby pins.

These are a few ways you could style your hair into a bun. So now, with no regrets - Short Hair, Don't Care.