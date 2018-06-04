5 Ways To Apply Concealer Like A Pro! Beauty lekhaka-Samantha Goodwin

Do you like wearing make-up? If you do, you might know what it means to own a make-up kit that consists of various products including an eyeshadow palette, a liner, mascara, primer, foundation, blush, colour corrector, and even a concealer.

But make-up is not just about owning different beauty products, it is about knowing how to use them correctly. Speaking of concealer, the most essential thing one needs to remember is that one should keep their skin tone in mind before choosing a concealer.

This article takes us through five ways to blend your concealer properly with other make-up products like your foundation or primer like a pro. But before we begin with the ways to use a concealer, here are some reasons why you should use it.

How To Apply Concealer?

To get started, first one needs to choose a shade that matches their skin tone. Concealer comes in various shapes, types, and colours. Therefore, it is best to decide which one to use. For example, concealer can be liquid, cream, as well as in the form of a stick. Follow the steps mentioned below on how to apply concealer:

Start off by prepping your face. Wash your face with a mild concealer and then apply a moisturiser.

Take a concealer and apply it under your eyes. Dab it lightly using your fingertips. Apply the concealer in the form of an upside down triangle. Blend it seamlessly using your fingers.

Next, apply the concealer to your acne scars or pimples and blend it using a brush to hide them. You can also cover dark spots using your concealer.

Once you are done with applying the concealer, move on to using foundation.

Reasons Why You Should Use A Concealer

Helps you hide blemishes and dark circles

To give maximum coverage and a flawless base for your make-up

Highlighting a particular aspect of your face

As a substitute for contouring

Homemade Concealer for Dark Patches, कंसीलेर से आखों के काले घेरे करें दूर | DIY | BoldSky

Different Ways To Use A Concealer

Prime your eyelids and lips

Concealer can be used in many different ways other than the simple traditional one to hide under eye dark circles and dark spots. You can actually prime your eyelids as well as your lips with concealer. You can create a smooth base for your eyeshadow using a concealer. To do that, you simply need to dab some concealer on your entire eyelid before applying eyeshadow. This will help the eyeshadow stick to your eyes and make it look even better. For your lips, you can dab some concealer on them before applying your favourite lipstick. It will ensure that your lipstick stays for a long time and at the same time it will neutralize your lips' natural hue and give you a bold look.

Highlight your facial features

Choose a concealer a shade or two lighter than your skin tone. Take some amount of concealer and dab it on your cheekbones, at the inner corner of your eyes, below your brow line, along the bridge of your nose, at your cupid's bow, and blend it all nicely and gently for a luminous look. One thing to remember here is that you should take a very little amount of concealer and gently smudge it on the right places using your fingertips.

Contour your face

Just like you can use your concealer as a highlighter, similarly, it can also be used to contour your face. But the trick here is that you need to use a shade or two darker in this case. Take the suitable shade of concealer and dab some amount of it on the hollows of your cheeks, on both the sides of your nose, and along your temples and blend it nicely to get that chiselled effect.

Use it as a tinted moisturiser

Did you know that you can mix your concealer with your moisturiser to get that tinted effect? Well, you simply need to take some concealer on your hand and add a little bit of your everyday moisturiser to it and mix well. Use a make-up sponge and all it all over your face for full coverage and a radiant glow like never before.

Sharpen your cat-eye look

If you are the one who loves wearing the cat-eye look often, this hack is definitely for you, especially if you are not confident about drawing the perfect cat eye. All you need to do is draw the cat-eye look as you can and then fix it up with a concealer. Sounds easy right?

Sharpen your collarbone

Along with your face, your neckline too is important when it comes to make-up. You can actually define your collarbone with your concealer. All you need to do is choose two sets of concealers, a shade or two lighter than your skin tone and a shade or two darker one, take some amount of both the concealers on your fingertips and trace it along with your collarbone and blend in your hollows seamlessly for a perfect look.

Concealer Mistakes To Avoid

Never apply concealer directly on your face. Always apply a moisturising cream before applying the concealer.

Do not go for a lighter or a darker shade of concealer. Always choose a concealer that exactly matches your skin tone. Remember that the main purpose of a concealer is to correct rather than illuminate.

Never apply concealer before the foundation. Always apply it after using the foundation.

The way in which you apply concealer also matters. One should always use a flat brush to apply the concealer and then gently blend it using your fingertips.

Do not apply concealer to your entire face - rather apply it only where it is required

When trying to hide a pimple, use a green concealer first and then go for a concealer that matches your skin tone.