Benefits Of Amla For Hair Care

Who wouldn't like to own thick, long and luscious locks? Hair is considered as an extension of our personality and we would do anything to keep our tresses strong and healthy, isn't it?

However, with the hurried lifestyle, high pollution levels and stress that we pose ourselves to these days, maintaining the health of our hair can be quite a challenge. This is when we should look back and take help from our grandmother's book of beauty secrets.

Women those days used only natural ingredients for beauty and hair care, and it did work well for them. One such common herb that has been used for hair care since ages is 'Amla' or the 'Indian Gooseberry'.

Amla is one of the most nourishing herbs known for hair. It has a myriad of benefits for hair and scalp. Native to India, this edible fruit is a storehouse of Vitamin C, an abundance of tannins, and a rich source of antioxidants, flavonoids, kaempferol and gallic acid, with each of these helping with improving hair texture and boosting hair growth.

Read on to find out the beneficial role of amla in your hair care routine. To harness the complete benefits of amla for hair, it should also be included in regular diet, apart from using it externally for hair care.

When used externally, amla has the following benefits:

• Regular use of amla oil for hair care helps strengthen the hair shafts and prevents issues like breakage and split ends. This is because the phytonutrients, vitamins and minerals in this fruit help in boosting the circulation in the scalp, promoting healthy hair growth.

• The essential fatty acids present in amla strengthen hair follicles and add lustre to the hair. The Vitamin C content helps prevent pre-mature greying.

• Amla is a great hair conditioner and an effective dandruff treatment. It adds volume to your hair.

• Amla helps in fighting pigmentation, and this is the reason that most hair-colouring packs contain amla as an ingredient in them. It also makes your tresses long, shiny and luscious.

• Massaging your scalp with amla oil is one of the best remedies for treating dry, itchy scalp.

• Amla adds moisture to dull and dry hair. It removes dead cells and prevents frizz.

• Apart from amla oil and amla powder, amla juice also helps in hair care. It strengthens your hair follicles, thereby promoting hair growth.

How To Use Amla For Hair Care:

• Amla can be used in the form of oil. Just massage your scalp with warm amla oil to boost blood circulation. This ensures maximum nourishment to your follicles, helps get rid of dry flakes from the scalp and improves scalp health. When your scalp is healthy, the pH levels and oil production would be optimized too.

• Alternatively, to use amla for hair growth, heat 2 tbsp of coconut oil and add two teaspoons of amla powder to it. Heat oil in a bowl and continue heating it till it turns brown. Allow it to get lukewarm. Once the charred powder is settled, use the clear lukewarm oil for massage.

• Mixing amla powder with henna powder and using it as a hair colour can help in improving the natural colour of your hair. Apart from being a great hair conditioner, amla is also effective in dandruff treatment.

• Mix amla juice with lemon juice, massage into your scalp and leave it on for 20 to 30 minutes. Rinse off with warm water. This will help strengthen your hair from the roots to give it a shine.

How Amla Helps In Hair Health When Included In The Diet:

• Eating a few pieces of amla every day can help in preventing greys, promoting hair growth and in improving the scalp condition. Just chew on one amla a day if you can. Else, include amla in a powdered form in your diet, or just extract fresh amla juice and drink it daily as a hair tonic to notice visible results.

• Amla is loaded with vitamin C, which is very essential for hair care. Deficiency of Vitamin C leads to hair breakage. Consuming amla is one of the best ways to replenish your body with this essential vitamin to prevent hair loss and breakage to keep your hair strong.

• Given, the high iron and carotene content, amla stimulates hair growth.

• The antioxidants in amla can help in keeping the hair follicles healthy by fighting off the damage-causing free radicals.

So, irrespective of whether you drink it, eat it or apply it externally, amla just works wonders for your hair with long-lasting results when used on a regular basis.