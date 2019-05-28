9 Amazing Ways In Which Amla Juice Can Benefit Your Skin & Hair Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is a natural ingredient that is well-known for its medicinal benefits. [1] While it has many health benefits, its benefits for your skin and hair are numerous as well. Unfortunately though, we haven't utilised this powerful ingredient to its full potential.

This fruit works like a charm to nourish your skin and hair. Amla juice helps to tackle various skin and hair issues. Amla is a rich source of vitamin C that is a powerful antioxidant and boosts the collagen production to benefit your skin and hair. [2]

Amla juice is especially useful to delay the signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. [3] With its powerful antioxidant properties, amla protects the scalp from free radical damage and thus helps to maintain a clean and healthy scalp to promote healthy hair growth and combat various hair issues.

Not only that, amla juice acts as a natural astringent that helps to tone the skin and exfoliates the skin to remove dead skin cells and impurities. It also nourishes the hair follicles to strengthen the hair and prevent them from damage.

With all these amazing benefits, it would be unwise not to give amla juice a try. This article talks about the various ways to use amla juice for your skin and hair. But before that, let's briefly glance over all the benefits that amla juice has to offer for your skin and hair.

Benefits Of Amla Juice For Skin & Hair [4]

It helps to treat acne.

It helps to treat blemishes.

It brightens the skin.

It tones the skin and makes it firm.

It combats premature ageing of the skin.

It exfoliates the skin to rejuvenate it.

It cleanses the scalp.

It strengthens the hair.

It promotes hair growth.

It conditions the hair.

It helps to treat dandruff.

It prevents premature greying of the hair.

How To Use Amla Juice For Skin

1. For treating acne

Amla possesses antioxidant, antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that help to inhibit the growth of acne-causing bacteria. Besides, the vitamin C present in amla can be effectively used for treating acne. [5] Aloe vera, on the other hand, is a storehouse of essential vitamins and minerals that keep the skin and away from acne. [6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp amla juice

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

Method of use

Take the amla juice in a bowl.

To this, add the aloe vera gel and mix them together well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Repeat this remedy twice a week.

2. For treating blemishes and pigmentation

Amla juice has antioxidant properties that help to tone the skin and reduces blemishes and pigmentation over time. Besides, vitamin C presents in amla helps to inhibit the melanin formation, thereby reducing pigmentation. [7]

Ingredient

1 tbsp amla juice

Method of use

Take the amla juice in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the juice.

Use this cotton ball to apply the amla juice on your face or just the affected areas.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week.

3. For skin brightening

Papaya contains natural bleaching properties. It exfoliates the skin to remove dead skin cells and impurities and thus provides a natural glow to the skin. Honey has antioxidant and antibacterial properties that not only help to brighten the skin, but it also helps to prevent signs of skin ageing. [8]

Ingredients

2 tbsp amla juice

2 tbsp papaya pulp

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Take the amla juice in a bowl.

Add papaya pulp and honey to it and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water and pat your face dry.

Repeat this remedy twice a week.

4. For exfoliating the skin

Sugar is an amazing exfoliant for the skin. It helps to remove dead skin cells, dirt and impurities from the skin and thus rejuvenate it. Lemon, on the other hand, is a citrus fruit with antioxidant and antiageing properties that improve the appearance of the skin and reduces the formation of wrinkles. [9]

Ingredients

1 tbsp amla juice

2 tbsp sugar

1 tsp lemon juice

Method of use

In a bowl, add the amla juice.

Add sugar to this and give it a good stir.

Now add the lemon juice and mix everything together well.

Splash your face with water.

Take a generous amount of the mixture on your finger and gently scrub your face using this mixture for about 5 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water and pat your face dry.

Repeat this remedy 2 times in a week.

How To Use Amla Juice For Hair

1. To condition the hair

Henna conditions and nourishes your hair to give you smooth and soft hair. Besides, it has antibacterial properties that help to treat the itchy and irritated scalp. [10] The lactic acid present in yogurt nourishes the hair follicles to promote healthy hair growth. [11]

Ingredients

2 tbsp henna

2 tbsp amla juice

1 tbsp yogurt

Method of use

Take the henna in a bowl.

Add the amla juice and yogurt to it and mix all the ingredients together well to make a fine paste.

Apply the paste on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

Let your hair air dry.

Repeat this remedy once a month.

2. For hair growth

Lemon has vitamin C that facilitates collagen production and thus promote hair growth. Also, lemon juice nourishes the dormant hair follicles to promote hair growth. Besides, it has antifungal properties that help to maintain a healthy scalp.

Ingredients

2 tbsp amla juice

2 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the concoction on your scalp and massage your scalp for about 5 minutes.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Wash it off using a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times every two weeks.

3. To cleanse the hair

Egg whites are rich in proteins that nourish the scalp and helps to repair dull and damaged hair. Besides, they also help to promote hair growth. [12]

Ingredients

1-2 egg whites

2 tbsp amla juice

Method of use

In a bowl, add the egg whites and beat them until you get a smooth consistency.

To this, add the amla juice and mix them together well.

Shampoo your hair using a mild shampoo and squeeze out the excess water.

Apply the above-obtained mixture on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy once a week.

4. To prevent premature greying of the hair

Amla juice is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants that help to protect the scalp and nourish the hair follicles to prevent premature greying of the hair.

Ingredient

2 tbsp amla juice

Method of use

Apply the amla juice on scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Repeat this remedy once in two weeks.

5. To treat dandruff

Ingredients

1 tbsp amla juice

2 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Gently massage this concoction on your scalp for a few seconds.

Leave it on for an hour.

Wash your hair using a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy once a week.

