Benefits Of Amla For Skin And How To Use

Amla aka Indian gooseberry is among the most extensively used Ayurveda remedies for cosmetic purposes [1] . Prized for its soothing and therapeutic properties, amla can be used for treating a myriad of skin ailments.

It is an indigenous fruit that is mostly found in the Indian subcontinent. Throughout years, amla has gained a cult following because of its many skin-benefiting features.

It is available in powder, juice and oil form. Due to its many benefits, it is often used as a key ingredient in skin care products like antiageing cream, antiacne products, etc.

It is enriched with powerful antioxidants [2] . Besides that, amla also contains a high content of vitamin C [3] . The presence of such compounds make amla an exceptional remedy for skin care purposes.

Using amla for skincare reasons is a traditional way to address upsetting skin conditions. You can use amla to whisk home-made face masks and packs and get perfectly healthy and beautiful skin.

Benefits Of Amla For Skin

• Amla can be used to get rid of acne. As it is among the richest sources of vitamin C [4] , a nutrient that is loaded with therapeutic properties that work effectively on skin conditions like acne [5] .

• Amla can inhibit premature ageing of the skin caused by prolonged exposure to harsh ultraviolet rays [6] .

• Amla promotes the production of procollagen in the skin [7] . This works wondrously in slowing down the ageing process and promoting skin's overall youthfulness.

• High content of vitamin C in amla enables it to reduce the visibility of acne scars. That is because Vitamin C possesses the ability to treat postinflammatory pigmentation [8] .

• Loaded with nutrients like vitamin C and E, amla can benefit the skin's complexion. Its usage can brighten dull-looking skin.

• The goodness of amla enables it to absorb excess oil from the surface of the skin and help get rid of greasiness and unwanted shine.

• Amla can act as a potent antiageing remedy as it is a great source of antioxidants [9] .

How To Use Amla For Skin

1. For acne scars

Amla powder, when combined with potent ingredients like onion juice and aloe vera gel, can work wondrously on acne scars. Onion can lighten the appearance of acne scars by improving redness [10] . Aloe vera is known to have an antiacne effect [11] . The gel extracted from aloe vera can be used for reducing the appearance of the scars left behind by acne.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon amla powder

½ teaspoon onion juice

1 teaspoon aloe vera gel

Method of use

Squeeze fresh onion juice and take it in a bowl.

Add amla powder and fresh gel extracted from aloe vera plant.

Give the ingredients a good stir.

Apply the material to the affected areas.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse your skin with lukewarm water.

Use this homemade mask twice a week for fading acne scars.

2. For brighter skin

To brighten skin's complexion, you can use amla powder in combination with versatile home remedies like honey and lemon juice. Honey benefits the skin by promoting skin tissue repair [12] . Lemon acts as a potent bleaching agent [13] . It leaves the skin looking clear and bright.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons amla powder

1 teaspoon honey

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method of use

In a bowl, take amla powder and yogurt and mix.

Add lemon juice to the material and stir to get a smooth paste.

Apply the mask on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse off the material with lukewarm water.

Weekly application of this home-made mask can brighten your skin's complexion.

3. For reducing pigmentation

To reduce skin pigmentation, you can use the tried-and-tested combination of amla powder, turmeric powder, and aloe vera gel. Aloe vera extract reduces melanin content while turmeric extract is noted for its ability to reduce facial hyperpigmentation [14] .

Ingredients

1 teaspoon amla powder

10 grams turmeric powder

1 tablespoon aloe vera gel

Method of use

Take amla powder and turmeric powder in a mixing bowl.

Add fresh aloe vera gel to it.

Thoroughly mix to get the paste ready.

Apply all over the affected areas on the face.

Let it dry for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Use this method once a week to reduce pigmentation.

4. For even skin tone

A simple concoction of amla powder and soymilk can help you get an even skin tone. Soymilk is noted for its effectiveness for improving the overall skin tone by reducing pigmentation and blotchiness [15] .

Ingredients

1 teaspoon amla powder

1 tablespoon soymilk

Method of use

Mix amla powder with soymilk.

Clean your face with a mild cleanser and apply the paste all over it.

Leave it on for another 20 minutes.

Rinse off the paste with lukewarm water.

Repeat this method twice a week to get an even skin tone.

5. For exfoliation

Amla powder along with granulated sugar and rose water can help exfoliate your skin. Sugar accelerates the healing process and works incredibly well on antibacterial infections [16] . Rose water's anti-inflammatory effects benefit the skin [17] . Together, these ingredients detoxify the skin.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon amla powder

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

2 tablespoons rose water

Method of use

In a bowl, take amla powder and granulated sugar and mix.

Add rose water to the resulting powder.

Mix with a spoon to get the scrub ready.

Apply the paste to the skin.

Gently scrub in circular motions for a few minutes.

Rinse your face with lukewarm water.

Repeat the use of this homemade scrub to exfoliate your skin.

6. For reducing signs of ageing

The avocado works against oxidative and inflammatory damage caused to the skin [18] . It helps slow down skin's ageing process and when combined with amla powder it effectively reduces the visibility of signs of ageing like wrinkles.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon amla powder

2 teaspoons hot water

1 ripe avocado

Method of use

In a bowl, take amla powder and hot water and give it a good stir.

Mash the avocado and mix it with the amla paste.

Apply it all over your face and neck.

Sit back and let the mask dry for 20-25 minutes.

Rinse your skin with lukewarm water and a gentle face cleanser.

Use this method once a week to reduce the signs of ageing like wrinkles and fine lines.

7. For oily skin

The goodness of amla powder combined with the benefits of rose water can yield positive results for oily skin type. Rose water's beneficial properties include its ability to act as an astringent for the purpose of toning and cleaning skin [19] . It helps remove excess oil from the skin's surface.

Ingredients

2 teaspoons amla powder

1 tablespoon rose water

Method of use

Put the two ingredients in a small glass bowl.

Mix with a spoon to get a consistent paste.

Apply the mask on clean face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse your face with lukewarm water.

Repeat this method 2-3 times a week to control excess oiliness.

8. For sunburn

Tomato is a potent remedy by reducing UV-induced sunburn [20] . Combining it with amla powder can help you get rid of sunburn.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon amla powder

1 tomato

Methods of use

In a bowl, mash the tomato into a pulp.

Add amla powder and give it a stir.

Apply the material all over the tanned areas.

Let it stay on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off with normal water.

Repeat this method 3-4 times a day for quick results.

9. For shrinking pores

Fuller's earth penetrates into the pores, removes gunk, and shrinks pores. When used with amla powder its effectiveness tends to enhance.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon amla powder

1 teaspoon fuller's earth

2-3 teaspoons rose water

Methods of use

Take amla powder and fuller's earth in a bowl and stir.

Add rose water and mix thoroughly.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it to dry for 10 minutes.

Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.

Treat your skin with this mask once a week to get desired results.

10. For acne breakouts

Manuka honey is antimicrobial in nature and possesses skin healing abilities [21] . It fights off acne breakouts while parsley leaves reduce the redness and clear up the skin. Both these potent ingredients, when used with amla powder can help you combat acne breakouts.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon amla powder

Parsley leaves

1 teaspoon Manuka honey

Methods of use

Crush a few parsley leaves and soak them in warm water.

Use a strainer to extract the juice.

In a mixing bowl, put amla powder and manuka honey and stir.

Add parsley juice and stir thoroughly.

Apply the material to your face.

Let it stay on for 10 minutes.

Rinse off the residue with normal water.

Repeat this method twice a week to control acne breakouts.

