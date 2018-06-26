Amazing DIY Eyelash Growth Serum Using Oils

Eyelash growth serums are one of the most popular beauty products in the world right now. These serums are used by women who wish to achieve naturally long and thick eyelashes.

Beautiful eyelashes can enhance a woman's beauty. That is why, numerous women nowadays use mascara and eyelash extensions to add drama to the appearance of their eyes because achieving naturally luscious eyelashes is not an easy task.

This is where eyelash growth serums come into the picture, as these products claim to encourage the growth of new lashes and also thicken the texture of the existing ones.

However, these serums may contain a wide array of chemicals that can cause harm to the health of your lashes. Instead of using these commercial serums, it is wise to prepare your own eyelash growth serum using hair oils that are celebrated for their growth-boosting properties.

Here, we're letting you know about one such DIY serum that can boost the growth of your eyelashes, make them long and thick and prevent them from breaking off.

Read on to know about the recipe you need to follow to whisk this exceptional eyelash growth serum.

What You'll Need:

1 tablespoon of sweet almond oil

1 teaspoon of castor oil

1 vitamin E capsule

½ teaspoon of coconut oil

½ teaspoon of olive oil

How To Make:

• Put all the components in a bowl and mix them thoroughly to get a consistent concoction.

• Transfer the resulting blend into a glass bottle.

• Store the bottle in a dry place.

How To Use:

• Clean your face and remove every stitch of makeup from the eyelashes.

• Shake the bottle before dipping a cotton swab in it.

• Use that cotton swab to gently apply the serum to your eyelashes before going to bed.

• In the morning, wipe off the residue with a wet washcloth.

How Often:

For visible results, try to use this natural eyelash growth serum at least 4-5 times a week.

Benefits Of Sweet Almond Oil:

Sweet almond oil is a powerhouse ingredient that is packed with essential vitamins and minerals. These properties make this oil a remarkable ingredient for promoting the growth of eyelashes. In fact, its application can not only encourage the growth of new hair but also make the existing lashes appear voluminous.

Benefits Of Castor Oil:

Research reveals that castor oil is one of the most effective ingredients for boosting the growth of eyelashes. Because of this, it is often used as a key ingredient in many commercial eyelash serums. Its application can strengthen your eyelashes, encourage the growth of new hair and keep problems like torn eyelashes at bay.

Benefits Of Vitamin E Oil:

Vitamin E oil has always been hailed as an excellent beauty ingredient for its many benefits like encouraging the growth of strong lashes. For ages, this natural oil has been used by women worldwide to boost the growth of eyelashes and stop them from shedding. Topical application of this oil can also result in longer and thicker eyelashes.

Benefits Of Coconut Oil:

The miraculous coconut oil is famous for its fast-absorbing abilities. This natural oil can easily get absorbed into the follicles and nourish them. And regular application of this oil can help you achieve long and luscious eyelashes. Moreover, the nutrients present in this oil can make your lashes strong and prevent them from breaking off.

Benefits Of Olive Oil

Packed with vitamins E and K and carotenoids, olive oil is another potent remedy that can make your dream of naturally thick and long eyelashes come true. Celebrated for its innumerable beauty benefits, this natural oil when applied to the eyelashes can effectively stimulate hair growth and repair the damaged lashes.

Useful Tips For Healthy Eyelashes:

• Always make sure to remove every layer of makeup from your eyes and eyelashes before going to bed.

• Treat your eyelashes with petroleum jelly to thicken its texture and encourage the growth of healthy hair.

• Make it a habit to comb your eyelashes to promote blood circulation that can further help your lashes stay healthy and free of damage.

• Use natural eyelash growth serums and ingredients and reduce the usage of chemical-infused products.

Make this wonderful DIY eyelash growth serum a part of your beauty routine to be able to flaunt naturally long and luscious eyelashes that can raise your beauty quotient by notches.