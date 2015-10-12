5 Natural Ways To Get Thicker & Longer Eyelashes

The function of eyelashes is to protect the eyes from dust particles. Therefore, eyelashes require proper nourishment and care. Apart from that, eyelashes also add on to your look and enhance your overall appearance. But, we normally tend to ignore it. Eyelashes are important, like any other feature on the face. Even though the length and thickness of eyelashes depend on the genetic factors, we can make the lashes look thick by following certain natural methods.

Most of the women prefer wearing fake eyelashes to flaunt their eyes. It's time ditch those fake lashes because now you can make your lashes look fuller and longer, naturally.

In today's article, we at Boldsky will be sharing a few home remedies that naturally increase the growth of eyelashes, making it longer and thicker. Read on to know more about it.

Vitamin E

The beauty benefits of vitamin E are well known, especially on skin. It also helps in growing lashes. All you need is 1 Vitamin E capsule. If you do not have that, you can also use Vitamin E oil. Apply the same on your lashes with the help of a brush.

Green Tea

Green tea has several health and beauty benefits. Green tea can be used externally to get thick and natural eyelashes.

Make some green tea and let it cool down. Dip a cotton pad in it and apply it on your lashes. Do this every day before you go to bed.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera contains the needed nutrients and properties that help in growing the eyelashes. Just apply some fresh aloe vera gel on your lashes every day before going to bed.

Petroleum Jelly

Beauty benefits of petroleum jelly are well known. Applying petroleum jelly every day on your lashes before going to bed every night will give you thick lashes naturally within a few days. Leave it overnight and the next day, you can rinse it off in normal water.

Castor Oil

Castor oil has been used since ages to lengthen the eyelashes naturally. It is also effective in thickening and regrowing hair. Apply castor oil on the lashes before going to bed and wash it off, the next morning.

Almond Oil

Almond oil treatment is also effective in nourishing the eyelashes. Apply almond oil every day and cleanse it with rose water, the next morning.

Olive Oil

Conditioning your lashes with olive oil, increases its growth rate. Just apply a good amount of olive oil on your lashes before hitting the bed and wash it off in the next morning for best results.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is widely used for hair growth. Massaging coconut oil on the eyelids works wonders in getting longer and thicker eyelashes. Apply coconut oil generously on the eyelashes and rinse it the next morning.

Egg White

Egg white is packed with vitamins that will help in speeding up the growth of eyelashes. Apply egg white on the eyelashes and wash it after a few minutes. Repeat this procedure for a week and you will be amazed with its results.

Massage Your Eyelids

You can grow thick eyelashes by simply massaging your eyelids. By gently massaging your eyelids, you can easily stimulate the hair follicles. Do this regularly to get better and faster results. Make sure that you go gentle when you massage. Do not be too rough.