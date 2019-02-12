6 Zodiac Signs Mercury Retrograde 2019 Will Affect The Most

ENGLISH

    By

    Isn't it amazing how the celestial objects located at such long distances from you can affect your life? It is indeed worth pondering over, how they can bring good luck to you from so far. Well, such celestial events have been happening and impacting events in our life. Here is another one, a Mercury retrograde that will happen in March. Let us see what impacts it is going to cause. The retrograde will happen from March 5 to March 28. According to the astrological predictions, there are six zodiac signs that are going to be affected the most. Take a look, if you are there on the list.

    Gemini

    Dear Gemini, it is worth reminding you that Mercury is your ruling planet. For you, the effect is going to be seen in your level of communication. While a Gemini is always considered to be wonderful at communication, this time the effects are such that your ability will be hampered for some time. You might keep forgetting things while speaking and feel tongue-tied. However, try not to be affected and be better at speaking to minimise the effects that might happen during the Mercury retrograde.

    Cancer

    Though Cancerians are believed to be silent spectators, this retrograde is not going to let them be silent anymore. Emotional and short-tempered, the retrograde might make you, is what can be predicted. You might get annoyed at petty issues without any good reason being behind them. We would advise you to have patience before you speak.

    Leo

    While Leos are the charm in the room, the spirit of joy and the energy boost, it might not be so during this March, is what seems. The energy levels will be low. You might remain somewhat lazy and uninterested.

    Virgo

    You might remain somewhat confused about most of the things in life. Do not think much and just let the phase pass. Ignore the confusion, and be patient as you might feel tensed about things and issues of little importance.

    Libra

    Yes, we know you are wonderful at keeping your heart unheard and concealing things from others. However, all your such talents will lie latent somewhere and you will be ready to express all you feel throughout this time. Well, the advise is that try staying cool with people and not to hurt them by your words.

    Aquarius

    Unnecessary frustration might hit you while the retrograde will be there. Try to have a different outlook and see through things from a different perception. Being positive will help you realise that things are not as bad as they appear.

