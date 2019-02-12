6 Zodiac Signs Mercury Retrograde 2019 Will Affect The Most

Gemini Dear Gemini, it is worth reminding you that Mercury is your ruling planet. For you, the effect is going to be seen in your level of communication. While a Gemini is always considered to be wonderful at communication, this time the effects are such that your ability will be hampered for some time. You might keep forgetting things while speaking and feel tongue-tied. However, try not to be affected and be better at speaking to minimise the effects that might happen during the Mercury retrograde. Most Read: Valentine's Day Would Be A Day Of Love For These Zodiacs

Cancer Though Cancerians are believed to be silent spectators, this retrograde is not going to let them be silent anymore. Emotional and short-tempered, the retrograde might make you, is what can be predicted. You might get annoyed at petty issues without any good reason being behind them. We would advise you to have patience before you speak. Cancer Yearly Horoscope

Leo While Leos are the charm in the room, the spirit of joy and the energy boost, it might not be so during this March, is what seems. The energy levels will be low. You might remain somewhat lazy and uninterested. Leo Yearly Horoscope

Virgo You might remain somewhat confused about most of the things in life. Do not think much and just let the phase pass. Ignore the confusion, and be patient as you might feel tensed about things and issues of little importance. Virgo Yearly Horoscope

Libra Yes, we know you are wonderful at keeping your heart unheard and concealing things from others. However, all your such talents will lie latent somewhere and you will be ready to express all you feel throughout this time. Well, the advise is that try staying cool with people and not to hurt them by your words. Most Read: Valentine Day Date Ideas Based On Astrology