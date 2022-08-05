Just In
Best Yoga Poses For 12 Zodiac Signs
Yoga is the ultimate calming tool for the fatigued and distraught mind, body and soul. There are several schools of yogic thought to let you choose from the types of poses they offer, as per your convenience. Yoga schools, sprouting up in all corners of the globe, have played their incredible part in serving the good of all mankind, wherever they are practised.
You must rely not only on medications but also on meditation and yoga to keep under control the psychosomatic symptoms of stress including blood pressure and diabetes. If you are just a newbie, in the field, and wondering what is to be done with all those poses, choose a yoga expert nearby to help you pick the technique that suits your interests, agility level and overall health condition. You can find that the 12 poses, explained below, are tailormade for the sun signs they represent. Let us read further to know more about yoga poses for 12 zodiac signs.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
Navasana (Boat Pose)
You being a fiery spirit that emits energy on all levels, can surprise others with your huge upsurge of energy and enthusiasm. Navasana or Boat Pose directly affects the solar plexus and strengthens your midriff thereby bringing a calming balance to your energy swings. Boat pose tones your whole body by filling strength into your abdominal muscles, spine and your hips. It opens and awakens the heart chakra and also lungs. It also boosts the overall metabolism and can stimulate your thyroid according to the position of your head.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
Vrksasana (Tree Pose)
Vrikshasana or Tree Pose is a posture that inspires patience, a sense of fortitude and balance. Vrikshasana relaxes your moods, stretches and strengthens the lower body including thighs. It is a great stress buster that helps improve the balance and flexibility of bodily movements.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
Garudasana (Eagle Pose)
While the Garudasana allows you to be sparingly focussed on the outwardly interests, it also lets you channelise your energy. This pose also works on your balance and flexibility by loosening your limbs. At the same time, it stretches your upper body, your core and lower body. It stimulates blood circulation thereby boosting your digestive system.
Cancer: Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
Balasana (Child's Pose)
The Balasana offers a cosy feeling and comfort, and a great pose to soothe your nerves and body. It improves the blood circulation and wipes out any tension on your back, chest, back, or shoulders. This is the perfect pose that you need to get back to, to feel perfectly comfortable on an overwhelming day of work.
Leo: Leo: 23 July - 22 August
Salamba Bhujangasana (Sphinx Pose)
Sphinx Pose suits the regal Leo, like a second skin. "Sphinx pose or a simple backbend helps the spine and reproductive organs relax and restore their energy. It is also very conducive for the practice of Simha kriya, the lion's breath. Any postural damage to the spine can be corrected by this pose. It essentially relaxes the lumbar spine and reproductive organs and opens up the heart.
Virgo: Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Utkata Konasana (Goddess Pose)
The Goddess pose aptly and effortlessly complements the grounded, patient, and powerful Virgo. This pose strengthens your inner thighs, legs and back. It stimulates circulation while warming up the body. It also allows you to be attentive without exhausting yourself.
Libra: Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Ardha Chandrasana (Half Moon Pose)
This zodiac sign is air element and governs every element that connects to the sense of balance. The half-moon pose helps to harness the power of balance effectively. The half-moon pose expands the heart and manage the gravity throughout the exercise. The half-moon pose involves balancing which is so synonymous with Librans. Here it enables you to manage your inner scales as well as keep yourself in perfect physical balance. It strengthens the lower body and relieves you of menstrual and sciatic cramps as well.
Scorpio: Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
Shalabhasana (Locust Pose)
Locust pose is a pose that is not only meant for strengthening the pelvis floor, the core and the legs, but also for activating muscles in the body. This pose perfectly expresses the passion and intense emotionality of the unassuming Scorpions. The locust pose removes the tension at the back, and shoulders apart from toning the gluteus maximus and hamstrings.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
Viparita Virabhadrasana (Reverse Warrior)
Reverse warrior poses perfectly complements the intense focus and tenacity of the optimistic side of yours. You are attentive and focussed to the extremes so that it does not deviate you from your goal. This pose, unlike the rest of them, stretches the sides of the body and strengthens the torso and the lower body apart from improving the balance.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
Tadasana (Mountain Pose)
Capricorn, an earthy element, is more prone, than any other sign, to be affected by burnouts. That is why, practicing the mountain pose will help build endurance and stamina that is required to take on any yoga challenge. It is difficult to practice although it may seem too easy to handle. It grounds you to reality while also improving the posture, by firming your abdomen and by opening the chest.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Urdhva Dhanurasana (Upward-Facing Wheel)
Upward Facing Wheel pose infuses additional energy in the Aquarians to create a better world to live in. Imaginative to the core, these people are always seen donning their thinking caps, striking a thinking pose, almost all the time, with a hope of finding a new innovative solution to any problem they get curious about. If this pose is properly done, it can stimulate the thyroid and energize your body thereby uplifting your mood and bringing down your anxiety levels.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
Matsyasana (Fish Pose)
Fish pose is what this zodiac sign symbolizes. Deep and intense feelings, characterise your personality. The fish pose opens your heart and throat chakra and the associated emotions. This sign is the most spiritual of all signs and Fish poses will boost and release the inherent positive energy that Pisces is overflowing with. The back of the neck, as well as upper back muscles also get strengthened, allowing for a better posture.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
