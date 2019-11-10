Xpressions 2019 B-School Fest: As It Happened on Day 2 Art Culture oi-Prerna Aditi

Xpressions, the annual flagship event of Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar (XIMB) is the biggest management-cultural fest of eastern India. It is a three-day event which began on 8 November 2019. A legacy that started in 1998 has now transformed itself into one of the most looked forward B-school events in the country. It offers its guests one of a kind experience to rejuvenate themselves. Year after year, it promises to showcase the best of the ideas with a blend of innovation and an abundance of fun.

Day 2 of the fest was packed with a variety of events, beginning with several business events such as XIMB's very own Model United Nations; Maven, annual national-level case study competition followed by a few cultural and literary events: Goonj, the solo singing competition where all the talented vocalists came on one podium, Pratibimb, face painting competition; Flight of Fancy, an event organized by the Literary society; Jack of All Trades, a simulation game and Vakritva, a CSR plan competition.

Trade of Wars was won by Team VAM from IIM Vishakapatnam (Vaishali Chandani, Aman Dev) and the runners were up: Team Hojayega (Harshil Shah). Pratibimb was won by ITER (Shatabdi Chakraborty, Nikhil Singh).

The most awaited event of the day was the Carnival De Vogue-a thematic fashion event. And finally, the day ended with a sizzling performance by the Sunburn on our campus.

ABOUT XUB

Xavier University, Bhubaneswar (XUB) was established in accordance with the Xavier University Act 2013 and was inaugurated on the 7th of July 2014. The University is India's first digital University and an institution of higher learning for imparting professional and technical education. It is a self-financing institution of higher learning for imparting professional and technical education. XUB offers its Masters in Business Management through its flagship school, XIMB. It also offers a Masters in Human Resource Management through Xavier School of Human Resource Management, Rural Management through Xavier School of Rural Management, Sustainability Management through Xavier School of Sustainability and graduates program in commerce through Xavier School of Commerce. Apart from these, it has proposed to set up other schools of higher learning in various areas like Public Policy, Sustainability, Media & Communications, Finance, Education and Centers of Research in Public Policy & others.

ABOUT XIMB

XIMB, a 32 years old business school of global repute is the flagship school of Xavier University Bhubaneswar. Inspired by the Jesuit spirit of 'Magis', or excellence, XIMB strives to be a premier institute globally recognized for management education, training, research, and consulting that help build a just and humane society. The Institute today has become widely recognized for its excellence in imparting management education. It is counted among the leading management institutions in the country.

