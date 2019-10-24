#WorldByWord: Jaipur Literature Festival Announces Its First List Of 25 Speakers Art Culture oi-Prerna Aditi

Like every year, the Jaipur Literature Festival 2020 is all set to start on 23 January 2020 and will go on till 27 January 2020. Out of 250 speakers expected to attend the 2020 edition of the festival, the list of first 25 speakers has been announced. The names were revealed through an online engagement were the literature enthusiasts were asked to guess the name of the speakers. The guessing game was led under the hashtag of #WorldByWord.

The speakers are Anand Neelakantan, Anosh Irani, Asma Khan, Ben Judah, Brian Aivars Catlos, Chitra Mudgal, Frank Dikötter, Hallie Rubenhold, Howard Jacobson, Jung Chang, Keki N. Daruwalla, Kent Nerburn, K R Meera, Kunal Basu, Maaza Mengiste, Marcus du Sautoy, Mishi Saran, Nilanjana S. Roy, Om Swami, Raj Kamal Jha, Sara Rai, Shubha Mudgal, Suketu Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj and Stephen Greenblatt, winning author of Pulitzer.

In order to attend the festival, people will have to register online. For that, they need to visit the official website of the festival. In addition to this, there are various other things as well that can entertain the attendees such as attendees can interact with international players, listen to the Jaipur Music Stage, Heritage Evening, interaction with authors and much more. These come under the Festival's Magic Package.

A Volunteer programme is also run by the Jaipur Literature Festival so that it can help in the proper and smooth operations of the festival. The aim of the Volunteer programme is to provide young enthusiasts with an unmatched enriching experience. It helps them to manage and see how one can manage such a huge festival. For this, a group of 300 volunteers work dedicatedly throughout the festival and handle its 25 various departments. The interested youths can register for the Volunteer programme till October 31, 2019.

The venue of the festival is at the Diggi Palace Hotel, Jaipur, Rajasthan. We hope the festival will be a huge success and the attendees will have a great time at the festival.