Benefits Of Ragi For Children In Winter: Why Is Ragi Considered The Ultimate Winter Food?

The finger millet grain, also called Ragi, has a high fibre content and is filled with vitamins and minerals that are important for health.

Despite its small size, ragi is packed with carbohydrates, and because it cannot be polished or processed, it is consumed in its purest, unprocessed form.

It is also known by many other names in local languages, such as Ragi (Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu), Mandua/Mangal (Hindi), Kodra (Himachal Pradesh), Mandia (Oriya), Koovaraku (Kerala), Taidalu (Telangana), and Nachni in Marathi.

Ragi is an excellent part of any diet. As the temperature decreases, Ragi's specific properties make it a fantastic winter food, especially for children.

Benefits Of Ragi

Compared to many other crops, ragi is a whole grain that is rich in protein and minerals.

Anti-ageing properties: The seed coat of ragi is composed of phenolic acids and flavonoids, two classes of antioxidants with anti-ageing properties that are excellent free radical terminator supplements [1].

Good for diabetics: There are many benefits to eating ragi, including its high levels of dietary fibre and polyphenols, which are a significant improvement over maize, wheat, or rice. Because ragi balls are low in glycemic index, they maintain the digestive pace and reduce food cravings in diabetic patients. Substitute rice with ragi balls, and you will soon notice the difference [2].

Good for the bones: Compared to other grains, ragi contains a substantial amount of calcium. In fact, 100 grams (one hundred grams) of ragi contains 344 (three hundred and forty-four) milligrams of calcium [3].

Flushes out toxins: Having a high content of dietary fibres, ragi prevents blood vessels from getting clogged by toxins caused by improperly processed foods [4].

Treats anaemia: Anaemia caused by iron deficiency affects millions of Indian men, women, and children each year, leading to fatigue and low productivity. People with low haemoglobin levels in their blood can effectively treat anaemia by consuming ragi, a powerhouse of iron [5].

Why Is Ragi Considered The Ultimate Winter Food?

There are many health benefits to eating ragi during the winter months, including the ability to keep you warm for longer periods of time. Ragi has a low glycaemic index, which means that it will digest and break down slower than other foods, thereby keeping you comfortably warm in the cold, winter months [6].

Now, let's take a look at why and how ragi is beneficial for children, especially during winter.

Benefits Of Ragi For Children In Winter

Nutritional profile of ragi

In addition to all the macronutrients - carbohydrates, fibers, fats and proteins - ragi also contains notable levels of key micronutrients. Ragi contains good levels of cholesterol and sodium, which promotes heart health. Additionally, it contains significant amounts of vitamins C and E, which improve skin and hair health [7].

In addition to amino acids (leucine, isoleucine, phenyl alanine, methionine), ragi also contains vitamins B (niacin, B6), and folic acid.

Take a look at the health benefits of ragi for children.

1. Warms the body

As a result of ragi's lower glycaemic index compared to other foods, it takes the body a longer time to digest and break down than other foods, which helps keep you warm for longer [8]. As a result of this long process, you are assured that you will receive greater energy from a single meal than you will from other more typical starchy carb-based meals.

Consider adding ragi to your children's breakfast menu during the colder months.

2. A high fibre content

As a parent, you often become concerned about providing your children with proper nutrition. They often have difficulty digesting all kinds of foods. Ragi is the perfect food for children [9]. Ragi's fibre content helps them digest their food easily and prevents constipation. If your child experiences hunger pangs during the winter, fibre-rich foods are recommended as they take longer to digest.

3. Improves digestion

In winter, an upset stomach is most frequently caused by a rapid change in temperature, which can cause abdominal cramps. Ragi contains both soluble and insoluble fibre, so if you wish to avoid this problem, you should add ragi to your child's diet [10]. In addition to relieving constipation, this fibre promotes healthy digestion in the cold months by keeping the child full for longer hours.

When Is The Best Time To Consume Ragi?

Ragi is best consumed in the morning, because it is fibre-rich and its digestion is more complicated. It is not recommended to consume ragi at night, especially for those with digestive problems or gluten intolerances [11].

Side Effects Of Ragi

Despite its high nutritional content, ragi offers several health benefits to the body. However, excessive intake may cause health problems [12].

Excess consumption of ragi foods can cause the body's potassium levels to rise, leading to tingling sensations, nausea, and chest pain.

Those suffering from kidney disease should avoid ragi because of its high protein content, which makes it difficult for the body to absorb excessive amounts of protein.

Ragi is a slow digesting grain, so its excessive consumption can lead to constipation.

On A Final Note...

A superfood, ragi is recommended not just for children, but also for adults. Lactating mothers are also encouraged to consume ragi regularly, particularly when it is green. It contains iron, calcium, and protein components that are important for the growth of a baby.