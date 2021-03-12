List Of Foods That Are Good For Your Kidneys

1. Cauliflower A good source of folate and fibre, cauliflower is a healthy option to improve your kidney health [2]. Its rich content of vitamin C makes it a beneficial food that boosts immunity and promotes the urinary system's healthy functioning. Those suffering from kidney disease are asked to reduce their sodium, potassium, and phosphorus consumption. These minerals aggravate this problem. And since cauliflower is a nutrient-rich vegetable with a low concentration of these minerals, replacing potatoes with cauliflower is a great way of boosting your kidney health [3]. 2. Cabbage Cabbage is rich in phytochemicals that help to break free radicals. This is one of the best foods for kidney health. Along with phytochemicals, cabbage also contains Vitamin K, B12, B6, folic acid and dietary fibre. As it is low in potassium, it is also a great dialysis superfood [4]. The rich nutrient composition of cabbage makes it a force to reckon with not just for healthy kidneys but healthy functioning of other organs as well.

3. Garlic Garlic contains healthy elements, nutrients and minerals such as sodium, phosphorous and potassium. It is rich a brilliant anti-inflammatory food. It helps lower cholesterol and allows for a seamless blood flow in the body [5]. Besides, garlic is an important condiment for those suffering from kidney disease. These people are prohibited from adding salt to their food and can rely on garlic's flavour [6]. Foods You Can Eat During Kidney Stone Treatment 4. Onion Like garlic, one of the onion's purposes in kidney-friendly diets is to add some flavour in the absence of salt. Plus, onion is rich in B-complex vitamins, vitamin C, and manganese, improving your gut health. Onions come with powerful antioxidants that detoxify and clean the kidneys. Onions also carry mineral chromium that aids in metabolizing fats, proteins and carbohydrates. So consuming onions raw or cooked will help maintain a healthy kidney [7].

5. Beetroot Beetroots have long been known for their ability to regulate blood flow and maintain blood pressure levels in the body. They contain vitamin B6 and K, both good for healthy kidney functioning [8]. 6. Radish This crunchy veggie is rich in antioxidants and nutrients but low in potassium and phosphorus. Therefore, it is a good addition to any kidney-friendly diet. Studies have shown that radishes make a healthy addition to a renal diet [9].

7. Cucumber Cucumber is mostly made of water. 96 per cent, to be more exact. Studies have shown that consuming cucumbers regularly can help lower uric acid levels in your body by helping your kidneys flush out the compounds out of your blood. Cucumbers may also help dissolve small kidney stones [10]. Foods You Should Totally Avoid During The Summer Season 8. Red Bell Pepper With low potassium and rich vitamins A, B6, C, fibre and folic acid, red bell peppers work wonders in keeping your kidney healthy. It is said that red bell peppers can break down toxic waste in the blood, which aids in kidney function.

9. Apple Apples are one of the best foods for kidney health. The anti-inflammatory property of apple makes it a good food for maintaining kidney health. It is also well known that apples help prevent urinary tract infections and reduce the risk of kidney stones. 10. Cranberry Cranberries contain a phytonutrient called proanthocyanin in it, which prevents bacterial infection in the inner lining of your urinary bladder and tracts. And since those with kidney disease are at a higher risk of developing UTIs, adding cranberries to your diet is a great way to prevent this from happening [11]. 11. Blueberry Blueberries are one of the richest sources of phytochemicals called anthocyanidins which eliminate antioxidant influence from the body. These berries are low in sodium, potassium, and phosphorus. So, adding them to your diet is good for the health of most of your organs, not just the kidneys. 12. Watermelon Packed with lycopene, an antioxidant that helps break down harmful free-oxygen radicals, watermelons are good for your kidneys [12]. Regular and controlled consumption can also help prevent kidney injury.

13. Egg White Egg whites are good for kidney health and usually are included in the kidney diet. The reason is that egg white carries proteins along with required amino acids. Besides these, it also has less phosphorous than other protein sources. 14. Fish Experts recommend including two or three meals with fish to keep your kidneys healthy. Fish comes with a high-quality source of protein as well as omega-3 fatty acids that reduce inflammation. Salmon, tuna, and other cold-water, fatty fish that are high in omega-3 fatty acids are good for your kidney [13]. 15. Olive Oil Olive oil is a wonderful source of oleic acid, an important component that helps in the normal functioning of the kidneys. Olive oil contains mono-saturated fats that help prevent oxidation. Moreover, people who are known to use olive oil over other oils have a lower risk of developing cancer and diabetes.

16. Plant-based Milk Dairy products contain high amounts of phosphorus, potassium, and protein and should be limited to a renal diet. Besides, the phosphorus content may weaken bones in those with kidney disease [14]. Therefore, the best option is to include more plant milk in your diet. Plant-based milk such as almond milk, rice milk, and oats milk may complement the renal diet because of their low potassium and phosphorus concentrations. 17. Water Last but not least, water. Water is the best compound for any organ. It goes without saying that water is crucial for healthy kidney functioning. Drinking three litres of water is imperative for the proper functioning of kidneys [15].