Just In
- 3 hrs ago Sun Transit In Pisces 2021: Effects On Different Zodiac Signs
-
- 4 hrs ago Rashami Desai Looks Dread Drop Gorgeous In Smokey Eye Makeup; A Step-By-Step Guide To Recreate It
- 4 hrs ago Taapsee Pannu Exudes Vintage Vibes With Her Simple Saree; Makes You Want To Drape A Saree Right Away
- 4 hrs ago 17 Amazing Health Benefits Of Rose Apple (Java Apple)
Don't Miss
- News West Bengal elections 2021: JMM to support Mamata Banerjee's TMC in upcoming polls
- Technology Excitel Vs Airtel Vs BSNL Vs Reliance Jio Premium Broadband Plans: Which One's The Best For You?
- Sports India vs England, 1st T20I: Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant’s freak reverse sweep off Jofra Archer
- Finance Retail Inflation Surges To 5.03% In Feb; January IIP Dips 1.6%
- Movies Isabelle Kaif Reveals One Acting Tip That Katrina Kaif Gave Her; 'Everything Should Be A Little Exaggerated'
- Automobiles Hero Xtreme 160R ‘100 Million Edition’ Model Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.08 Lakh
- Education AAI ATC Admit Card 2021 Released For Manager And Junior Executive Posts
- Travel Relaxing Summer Getaways From Kolkata
List Of Foods That Are Good For Your Kidneys
Your kidneys play a critical and central role in maintaining your health. A healthy kidney is necessary for the daily workings of your body and in maintaining your general health and well-being.
Reports point out the harsh reality that about 10 per cent of the population worldwide is affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD), and millions die each year. Experts point out that choosing kidney-friendly food is the best thing that you can do to promote a well-functioning kidney.
While most anatomical abnormalities are by birth, physiological damage is mainly due to our lifestyle and food habits [1]. There are various ways to boost the functioning of the kidneys, and eating healthy foods is one of the best ways to do so.
In this article, we look at foods that are good for the kidneys. We look at some potent foods that help to boost kidney functioning and keep diseases at bay. Due to their nutrient composition, these foods serve to benefit not just the kidneys but several other organs of the human body as well.
Edible And Nutritious Plants You Can Grow At Home
Here are 17 foods that are good for your kidneys.
1. Cauliflower
A good source of folate and fibre, cauliflower is a healthy option to improve your kidney health [2]. Its rich content of vitamin C makes it a beneficial food that boosts immunity and promotes the urinary system's healthy functioning. Those suffering from kidney disease are asked to reduce their sodium, potassium, and phosphorus consumption. These minerals aggravate this problem. And since cauliflower is a nutrient-rich vegetable with a low concentration of these minerals, replacing potatoes with cauliflower is a great way of boosting your kidney health [3].
2. Cabbage
Cabbage is rich in phytochemicals that help to break free radicals. This is one of the best foods for kidney health. Along with phytochemicals, cabbage also contains Vitamin K, B12, B6, folic acid and dietary fibre. As it is low in potassium, it is also a great dialysis superfood [4]. The rich nutrient composition of cabbage makes it a force to reckon with not just for healthy kidneys but healthy functioning of other organs as well.
3. Garlic
Garlic contains healthy elements, nutrients and minerals such as sodium, phosphorous and potassium. It is rich a brilliant anti-inflammatory food. It helps lower cholesterol and allows for a seamless blood flow in the body [5]. Besides, garlic is an important condiment for those suffering from kidney disease. These people are prohibited from adding salt to their food and can rely on garlic's flavour [6].
Foods You Can Eat During Kidney Stone Treatment
4. Onion
Like garlic, one of the onion's purposes in kidney-friendly diets is to add some flavour in the absence of salt. Plus, onion is rich in B-complex vitamins, vitamin C, and manganese, improving your gut health. Onions come with powerful antioxidants that detoxify and clean the kidneys. Onions also carry mineral chromium that aids in metabolizing fats, proteins and carbohydrates. So consuming onions raw or cooked will help maintain a healthy kidney [7].
5. Beetroot
Beetroots have long been known for their ability to regulate blood flow and maintain blood pressure levels in the body. They contain vitamin B6 and K, both good for healthy kidney functioning [8].
6. Radish
This crunchy veggie is rich in antioxidants and nutrients but low in potassium and phosphorus. Therefore, it is a good addition to any kidney-friendly diet. Studies have shown that radishes make a healthy addition to a renal diet [9].
7. Cucumber
Cucumber is mostly made of water. 96 per cent, to be more exact. Studies have shown that consuming cucumbers regularly can help lower uric acid levels in your body by helping your kidneys flush out the compounds out of your blood. Cucumbers may also help dissolve small kidney stones [10].
Foods You Should Totally Avoid During The Summer Season
8. Red Bell Pepper
With low potassium and rich vitamins A, B6, C, fibre and folic acid, red bell peppers work wonders in keeping your kidney healthy. It is said that red bell peppers can break down toxic waste in the blood, which aids in kidney function.
9. Apple
Apples are one of the best foods for kidney health. The anti-inflammatory property of apple makes it a good food for maintaining kidney health. It is also well known that apples help prevent urinary tract infections and reduce the risk of kidney stones.
10. Cranberry
Cranberries contain a phytonutrient called proanthocyanin in it, which prevents bacterial infection in the inner lining of your urinary bladder and tracts. And since those with kidney disease are at a higher risk of developing UTIs, adding cranberries to your diet is a great way to prevent this from happening [11].
11. Blueberry
Blueberries are one of the richest sources of phytochemicals called anthocyanidins which eliminate antioxidant influence from the body. These berries are low in sodium, potassium, and phosphorus. So, adding them to your diet is good for the health of most of your organs, not just the kidneys.
12. Watermelon
Packed with lycopene, an antioxidant that helps break down harmful free-oxygen radicals, watermelons are good for your kidneys [12]. Regular and controlled consumption can also help prevent kidney injury.
13. Egg White
Egg whites are good for kidney health and usually are included in the kidney diet. The reason is that egg white carries proteins along with required amino acids. Besides these, it also has less phosphorous than other protein sources.
14. Fish
Experts recommend including two or three meals with fish to keep your kidneys healthy. Fish comes with a high-quality source of protein as well as omega-3 fatty acids that reduce inflammation. Salmon, tuna, and other cold-water, fatty fish that are high in omega-3 fatty acids are good for your kidney [13].
15. Olive Oil
Olive oil is a wonderful source of oleic acid, an important component that helps in the normal functioning of the kidneys. Olive oil contains mono-saturated fats that help prevent oxidation. Moreover, people who are known to use olive oil over other oils have a lower risk of developing cancer and diabetes.
16. Plant-based Milk
Dairy products contain high amounts of phosphorus, potassium, and protein and should be limited to a renal diet. Besides, the phosphorus content may weaken bones in those with kidney disease [14]. Therefore, the best option is to include more plant milk in your diet. Plant-based milk such as almond milk, rice milk, and oats milk may complement the renal diet because of their low potassium and phosphorus concentrations.
17. Water
Last but not least, water. Water is the best compound for any organ. It goes without saying that water is crucial for healthy kidney functioning. Drinking three litres of water is imperative for the proper functioning of kidneys [15].
Is It Safe to Eat Non-Vegetarian Food During Pregnancy? List Of Healthy Non-Veg Foods And Recipe
On A Final Note…
We all know the detrimental effects of kidney problems on the human body. One of the most important functions of the kidneys is blood purification. Without healthy kidneys, it would literally be impossible for other organs to function appropriately. Keeping this in mind, it is more than important to eat foods that are good for healthy kidney function.