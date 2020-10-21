Navratri 2020 Day 6: Know About Goddess Katyayani, Puja Vidhi And Her Significance Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Mata Katyayani is worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri. She is the sixth manifestation of Goddess Durga (Parvati) and is considered to be the warrior form of the Goddess. This year She will be worshipped on 22 October 2020. It is said that in this form, She slew the demon Mahishasura and freed the universe from his terror. On this day, we are here to tell you more about Goddess Katyayani. Scroll down the article to read more.

Navratri 2020 Day 5: Know About Mata Skandamata, Puja Vidhi And Her Significance

Who Is Goddess Katyayani

Once there lived a great sage named Rishi Katyayan. He was an ardent devotee of Goddess Durga. He once performed a strict penance to please Goddess Durga. The Goddess finally took notice of the penance of Rishi Katyayan and then She asked him to seek a boon from Her. The sage asked the Goddess to bless him with a daughter similar to Her. As a result, Goddess Durga took birth as a girl child to Rishi Katyayan and his wife. The baby girl was then named Katyayani.

Puja Vidhi Of Goddess Katyayani

On the sixth day of Navratri, people should wake up early and freshen up.

After this, they should take baths and wear clean or new clothes.

Since Goddess is fond of red colour, one can wear red or yellow clothes on this day.

Now give a holy bath to the idol of the Goddess using panchamrit prepared using milk, curd, ghee, honey and Ganga Jal.

Light a Diya in front of the idol of Goddess Durga.

Now offer Her red and yellow flowers along with raw turmeric and honey.

Offer fruits as well.

Light incense sticks and perform the aarti of the Goddess.

Significance Of Goddess Katyayani

According to the Hindu scriptures, Goddess Durga slew Mahishasur in Her Katyayani form.

Mata Katyayani is seen having four arms

Her left hand is always in Var Mudra, ready to remove all the fears and problems of Her devotees while Her left hand is in Abhay Mudra that grants blessings to Her devotees.

She rides a lion and holds a sword in one of Her upper hands. In the other one, She holds a lotus flower.

Devotees believe that Mata Katyayani is fond of red colour and honey.

Therefore devotees should offer red flowers to Her.

It is believed that those who worship Mata Katyayani with full devotion and dedication are blessed with bravery and peaceful life.

She removes all the problems, diseases, sufferings and sorrows from the lives of her devotees.

Devotees believe that worshipping the Goddess in this form can bless them with a supportive, loving and caring partner.

Navratri 2020: Some Important Foods To Have During This Festival

Mantras To Chant

ॐ देवी कात्यायन्यै नम:

Oṃ Devī Kātyāyanyai Namaḥ

स्वर्णाआज्ञा चक्र स्थितां षष्टम दुर्गा त्रिनेत्राम्। वराभीत करां षगपदधरां कात्यायनसुतां भजामि॥

Swarnagya chakra sthitam shashtam Durga Trinetram. Varabhit Karam shadgpadmdharam katyayansutam Bhajami