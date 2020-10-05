Just In
- 1 hr ago On 8 Years Of English Vinglish, A Look At Late Legendary Actress Sridevi’s Saree Looks From The Film
-
- 1 hr ago Get Navratri-Ready With This Easy Beauty Guide
- 3 hrs ago What Causes Constipation During Chemotherapy? Everything You Need To Know
- 3 hrs ago Your Monday Fashion Roundup: Richa Chadha’s T-shirt, Karisma Kapoor’s Classy Dress, And More
Don't Miss
- News Centre to roll out renewed campaign for COVID-19 with further opening up of activities
- Sports IPL 2020: RCB vs DC, Match 19 updates: Top of the table clash as Royal Challengers Bangalore meet Delhi Capitals
- Movies Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Says Rahul Sent Her Voice Messages; Sara Calls Sidharth 'Punjab Ka Jija'
- Finance Sensex Ends 277 Points Higher, TCS Jumps 7%
- Technology Motorola Razr 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications
- Automobiles Kia Sonet Sales Overtakes Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Becomes Best-Selling Compact-SUV In India
- Education Unlock 5.0 School Reopening News: Delhi Schools To Remain Closed Till October 31 Over COVID Pandemic
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In October
Navratri 2020: Some Important Foods To Have During This Festival
Navratri is one of the most important Hindu festivals celebrated across India, especially in Northern and North-Eastern states parts of the country. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga, the deity of divine strength, power and feminine energy. This is a nine-day festival that is celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin. This year the festival begins on 17 October 2020 and will go on till 25 October 2020. During these days, people will be worshipping the nine different forms of Goddess Durga.
The festival comprises various rituals that are performed with full devotion and dedication. But if you think the festival is only about rituals and puja then you are wrong. The festival of Durga Puja or Navratri brings harmony, peace and celebration. In addition to this, there are some delicious recipes prepared during this festival. If you are wondering what those recipes are, then scroll down the article to read more.
1. Khichadi
Khichadi is one of the important dishes prepared during the Navratri. It is also offered to the deities as a prasad during this puja. The dish is prepared using rice, pulse, turmeric and salt. People also add some veggies into it. It is a healthy and auspicious recipe that is quite dear to Goddess Durga.
2. Ghugni
Ghugni is a spicy and tangy dish prepared using chickpeas and some basic spices such as garam masala, red chili powder and coriander powder. It is prepared in onion-tomato gravy and is quite delicious to eat. However, during Navratri people avoid using onion and garlic to prepare this recipe. This is because the dish is offered to the Goddess as well and since onion and garlic aren't considered auspicious, people do not use these for preparing bhog.
3. Fish
Though fish comes under the category of non-vegetarian food, it is considered as an auspicious food. Bengalis prepare and consume fish during this festival. They consider it quite important to consume fish during Navratri as in Hinduism, fish related recipes are auspicious.
4. Alloo Posto Dana
This is a traditional Indian recipe in which baby potatoes are cooked with poppy seeds. This is again prepared without onion and garlic so as to offer as a Bhog to Goddess Durga. You can either have it in your breakfast or as a side dish in your meal. It is quite healthy and extremely delicious.
5. Dahi
Dahi or curd/yogurt is one of the must have food items during Navratri. It is not only offered to the Goddess as a Bhog but is also distributed among the devotees. The dahi is mixed with the other Bhog and is then given as prasad to the devotees of the Goddess.
6. Ladoos
It is an Indian sweet prepared using besan, sugar, kesar, ghee and some dry fruits. When it comes to ladoos, there are many variations in it. This is because ladoos are prepared in different ways. These are one of the must-have sweets during Durga Puja and devotees believe that the Goddess is quite fond of ladoos.
7. Rasgulla
Rasgulla is another sweet dish prepared using milk, sooji and sugar. This is one of the most-loved sweets in India. During navratri, people offer rasgulla to Goddess Durga. Bengalis consider it an essential item in the Bhog of the Goddess.
8. Kheer
When it comes to Indian food, Kheer needs no introduction. This is because it is one of the most popular Indian foods prepared using rice, milk, sugar and some dry fruits. This is also offered as Bhog to the Goddess on all nine days. Not only this, people especially prepare kheer for Kanya Pujan on the Maha Ashtami, the eighth day of Navratri.
9. Puri
Puri, also known as Luchi in Bengali is another quite important dish prepared during the Navratri. Puris are usually prepared using wheat flour or maida. These are then rolled into spherical shape and then deep fried in hot oil. People usually offer Puri along with kheer, ghugni or halwa to Goddess Durga.
10. Halwa
Halwa is another sweet dish prepared during Durga Puja of Navratri. The dish is prepared using Sooji, milk, sugar and some dry fruits. This is quite delicious and easy to make. Indian often prepare halwa even when there's no festival around.
So, these were some of the must have foods during Navratri. These foods are prepared to offer Bhog to the Goddess. After this, these food items are distributed among the devotees as Prasad or Prasadam. We hope you will have these during Durga Puja 2020.
May Goddess Durga bless you.
Jai Mata Di.