Navratri 2020: Some Important Foods To Have During This Festival

1. Khichadi Khichadi is one of the important dishes prepared during the Navratri. It is also offered to the deities as a prasad during this puja. The dish is prepared using rice, pulse, turmeric and salt. People also add some veggies into it. It is a healthy and auspicious recipe that is quite dear to Goddess Durga.

2. Ghugni Ghugni is a spicy and tangy dish prepared using chickpeas and some basic spices such as garam masala, red chili powder and coriander powder. It is prepared in onion-tomato gravy and is quite delicious to eat. However, during Navratri people avoid using onion and garlic to prepare this recipe. This is because the dish is offered to the Goddess as well and since onion and garlic aren't considered auspicious, people do not use these for preparing bhog.

3. Fish Though fish comes under the category of non-vegetarian food, it is considered as an auspicious food. Bengalis prepare and consume fish during this festival. They consider it quite important to consume fish during Navratri as in Hinduism, fish related recipes are auspicious.

4. Alloo Posto Dana This is a traditional Indian recipe in which baby potatoes are cooked with poppy seeds. This is again prepared without onion and garlic so as to offer as a Bhog to Goddess Durga. You can either have it in your breakfast or as a side dish in your meal. It is quite healthy and extremely delicious.

5. Dahi Dahi or curd/yogurt is one of the must have food items during Navratri. It is not only offered to the Goddess as a Bhog but is also distributed among the devotees. The dahi is mixed with the other Bhog and is then given as prasad to the devotees of the Goddess.

6. Ladoos It is an Indian sweet prepared using besan, sugar, kesar, ghee and some dry fruits. When it comes to ladoos, there are many variations in it. This is because ladoos are prepared in different ways. These are one of the must-have sweets during Durga Puja and devotees believe that the Goddess is quite fond of ladoos.

7. Rasgulla Rasgulla is another sweet dish prepared using milk, sooji and sugar. This is one of the most-loved sweets in India. During navratri, people offer rasgulla to Goddess Durga. Bengalis consider it an essential item in the Bhog of the Goddess.

8. Kheer When it comes to Indian food, Kheer needs no introduction. This is because it is one of the most popular Indian foods prepared using rice, milk, sugar and some dry fruits. This is also offered as Bhog to the Goddess on all nine days. Not only this, people especially prepare kheer for Kanya Pujan on the Maha Ashtami, the eighth day of Navratri.

9. Puri Puri, also known as Luchi in Bengali is another quite important dish prepared during the Navratri. Puris are usually prepared using wheat flour or maida. These are then rolled into spherical shape and then deep fried in hot oil. People usually offer Puri along with kheer, ghugni or halwa to Goddess Durga.