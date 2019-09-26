Mahalaya Amavasya 2021: Date, Time And Significance Festivals oi-Neha Ghosh

Durga Puja kick-starts next week and Bengalis across the globe are eagerly waiting to celebrate the joyous festival with splendour. Mahalaya marks the onset of Durga Puja and this year, it falls on 6 October. Durga Puja will be celebrated from 11 October to 15 October.

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Mahalaya falls on Amavasya, the last day of Krishna paksha in the Ashvin month. Although the Durga Puja rituals start with Mahalaya, the main festival begins on the eighth day, Mahashashti.

It is believed that on the day of Mahalaya, Goddess Durga along with her family Ganesha, Saraswati, Laxmi, and Kartikeya descends on Earth, her paternal home, every year.

ALSO READ: Shubho Mahalaya 2019: The Legend Of Mahishasura, Why Goddess Durga Is Called Mahishasuramardini

Significance Of Mahalaya Amavasya

According to Hindu mythology, Mahishasura, the buffalo demon received a boon of invincibility from Lord Brahma, which means no man or God could kill him. Mahishasura took advantage of this and started creating havoc in the universe. Seeing this, all the Gods came together and used their power to create Goddess Durga to defeat Mahishasura.

Durga killed the demon on Dashami and hence, this day is celebrated as Vijaya Dashami which marks the triumph of good over evil.

ALSO READ: 7 Things That Tell Us That Durga Puja Is Around The Corner

Date And Time Of Mahalaya Amavasya

Amavasya Shraddha on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Kutup (कुतुप) Muhurat - 11:45 AM to 12:32 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 47 Mins

Rohina (रौहिण) Muhurat - 12:32 PM to 01:19 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 47 Mins

Aparahna (अपराह्न) Kaal - 01:19 PM to 03:40 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 21 Mins

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 07:04 PM on Oct 05, 2021

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 04:34 PM on Oct 06, 2021