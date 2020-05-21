Jamat-ul-Vida 2020: Know About The ObservanceAnd Significance Of This Day Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Jamat-ul-Vida is the last Friday in the month of Ramadan and is considered one of the most auspicious days. Every Friday in the month of Ramadan holds great importance among the people belonging to the Muslim community. Out of all this Friday, Jamat-ul-Vida is the most important one. It is believed to be full of blessings. Devotees offer prayers to seek blessings in the form of salvation. This year the date falls on 22 May 2020.

Shab-e-Qadr 2020: Know About The Date And Significance Of This Sacred Night In Detail

Observance Of Jamat-ul-Vida

Jamat-ul-Vida is also known as Jummat-al-Vida which means the Friday of Farewell. The day is considered as the Good Wishes of the Quran. On this day, people belonging to the Muslim community, offer prayers to the Almighty. They read the holy scriptures. Men visit the mosques to offer prayers and recite the Quran whereas women do the same while being at home. After offering prayers in the mosques, men go on to help the poor and needy people. They do charity work for those who are disabled and can't help themselves.

Significance Of Jamat-ul-Vida

Jamat-ul-Vida is considered to be one of the most sacred days of the year.

It is believed reading the Quran on this day and worshipping Allah with utmost dedication and devotion can help people in seeking blessings.

Devotees have it that on this day, the prayers never go unnoticed and their sins are also forgiven.

The day is started with morning prayers and doing charity works for those who are underprivileged. Charity and social work are considered to be quite important on Jamat-ul-Vida.

The services must include feeding the disabled and those who are poor. Alms are also distributed.

Once the devotees are done with prayers and social work, they come home to celebrate the day with their family and friends.

For this, they prepare various food items and organise a feast. The feast is enjoyed with loved ones, neighbours and friends.

Mosques around the world, too organise noble work and hold mass prayers.

Not only this, but people initiate reconciliation with their loved ones and forget their past conflicts.

Ramadan 2020: Quotes And Wishes That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones