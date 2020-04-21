Ramadan 2020: Quotes And Wishes That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

The holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan holds great importance in the life of Muslims. According to the Islamic Calendar, Ramzan is the ninth month. Muslims observe month-long fasting in Ramzan along with prayers. They fast from the sunrise till the sunset. Those Muslims who are quite old, travelling, pregnant, suffering from chronic illness, breastfeeding and menstruating women aren't compelled to fast during Ramzan. The month promotes austerity, purity and brotherhood. The month-long fasting goes on till Eid, one of the most important festivals for Muslims.

In order to welcome the holy month, we are here with some quotes that you can share with your loved ones. Scroll down the article to go through the quotes and wishes.

1. "May the holy spirit of the month of Ramzan spark in your heart always and guide you to walk through your life."

2. "Whoever fasts in the month of Ramzan out of sincere faith and hoping for a reward from Allah, his previous sins will be forgiven."

3. "The Almighty Allah offered lots of spiritual rewards for this month of Ramzan! You must observe fasting to refrain from all the sinful activities. May Allah bless you and your family."

4. "May the spirit of Ramadan illuminate the world and show us the wave of peace and harmony."

5. "As the crescent moon is sighted and the holy month of Ramadan begins, may Allah bless you with happiness and grace your home with warmth and peace."

6. "Wishing you a Happy Ramzan. May all prayers are heard by the Almighty and he blesses you with prosperity, health and peace."

7. "As you fast and offer prayers to Allah, I hope you find happiness and peace. May God bless you."

8. "Here comes Ramzan, the most sacred month. It's time to observe fast and free your heart with all sorts of evil thoughts. I wish you a Happy Ramadan."

9. "Ramzan is the month of blessings from Allah and I am sure, you will definitely get yours. Just pray and do the good to poor."

10. "May this Ramadan bring lots of happiness and blessings in your life. I pray to Allah that all your problems end soon and you achieve eternal peace."

11. "On the day of judgement, fasting will say, 'Oh my Lord, I prevented him from food and desires. So please accept my intercessions for him'."

12. "Ramzan is the best chance to seek forgiveness from Allah for your mistakes. Thank him for his blessings and keeping you alive till today."