Holi 2021: How To Make Dry Colours At Home

    By

    Holi is just a few days ahead and people are already getting excited for celebrating this beautiful festival. The festival is celebrated all across India with children being the most excited ones. This year Holi will be observed on 29 March 2021. As Holi approaches, people begin their preparation for the festival. One such preparation is of arranging colours for Holi. Though these days there are many colours available in the market, most of them are prepared using toxic materials.

    Also read: Holi 2021: Meaning And Significance Of Different Colours

    Over the years, people have inclined towards using non-toxic and herbal colours. These aren't harmful to one's skin and don't cause irritation at all. But do you know that you too can prepare herbal colours at your home for playing Holi? Today we have listed down the ways in which you can prepare homemade dry Holi colours. To know more, read on.

    Array

    Yellow

    Yellow is one of the most common colours used for playing Holi. People are usually seen smearing yellow colour on each other. In order to prepare yellow colour, you can mix besan with turmeric in the 3:1 ratio. Then add two-three tablespoons of sandalwood powder. Mix well to ensure that the besan and turmeric are uniformly mixed. Now sieve the mixture at least thrice to get a fine powder-like colour.

    Array

    Orange

    For making orange or saffron colour, you can mix besan with saffron strands or tinge. You can mix one teaspoon of saffron strands or tinge with 1 cup of besan. Mix well until you spot a uniform change in the colour of the besan. After this, properly sieve the dry mixture. Sieve at least twice to ensure that you get a fine powder.

    Array

    Red

    You can prepare red colour in two different ways. You can either dry red hibiscus flowers until they are crisp and then blend them into a fine powder-like texture. You can then mix the powder with a little bit of rice flour to increase the volume. Or you can also prepare the red colour by adding red sandalwood powder to rice flour. Do not forget to sieve before using the colours for playing Holi.

    Array

    Green

    Green is also a commonly used colour to play Holi. In fact, green colour is said to be colour that symbolises prosperity and happiness. To make the green colour, you can use henna powder. Mix henna with rice flour in a 2:1 ratio. Sieve well before using the colour to play Holi.

    Array

    Purple

    For making purple colour, boil 4-5 beetroot and finely chop them. Now mix the finely chopped beetroot with cornflour. Let the cornflour mixture dry and then sieve to get a fine powder colour.

    Array

    Brown

    Grind coffee beans (250 g) in a blender. In case you don't have coffee beans, you can use instant coffee powder as well but better to use coffee beans. Now boil the coffee beans or powder in 1 cup of water. Once the water is boiled completely and turns coffee brown, mix it with 1kg cornflour. Mix well and let the mixture cool down. Once the mixture cools down, sieve well and use it for playing Holi.

    Array

    Grey

    Holi 2021: Here's All About The Celebration In Vrindavan And Mathura

    Though grey colour isn't used commonly during Holi, you can still use grey colour for playing with your friends and loved ones. For this, you would require the seeds of Indian Gooseberry (amla). What you need to do is blend the seeds of amla in a blender to get a fine powder. In case you are unable to blend dry then you can make a paste of the dried seeds. After that mix the dry powder or paste with cornflour. In case, you have used the paste of the seeds, let the cornflour and paste mixture dry under the sun. Once dried, you can sieve and use it for playing colour.

    Read more about: holi 2021 holi festival colours
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2021
     
