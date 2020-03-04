Holi 2020: Meaning And Significance Of Different Colours Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

Holi, the festival of colours, symbolises the triumph of good over evil. It is celebrated during the end of winters and the arrival of spring. The festival spreads the message of brotherhood, love and happiness. The Holi celebration goes on for two days starting from the Purnima of Falgun month. The first day is observed as Holika Dahan and the other day is known as Rangwali Holi, Phagwah, Dhulandi or Dhuleti. This year the Rangwali Holi will be celebrated on 9 and 10 March 2020.

People of all caste and class gather to play with colours and have fun together by saying 'Bura na mano, Holi hai' which means 'don't hold grudge , it's Holi'. During Holi, you will find people coloured in different colours and having fun with their loved ones. You will find people playing with watercolours and gulal (also known as Abir), dry colours with powder-like consistency. But do you know that every colour in Holi has its own meaning and significance? Scroll down to read more about the same:

1. Red Colour The red coloured gulal (colour) is mostly used by married women to wear on their foreheads during the Holi. However, children and other unmarried people also use Red gulal to play with their loved ones. The Red gulal symbolises love, passion, emotions and warmth in the relationship. So if you are planning to play Holi with your family members or someone who is quite close to your heart then you can use Red gulal for it. 2. Green Colour Green gulal is commonly used during Holi because this colour is used to express their contentment, harvest and positivity. The colour is also offered to Gods before beginning the celebration. However, the Green gulal is believed to signify prosperity, fresh beginnings, pride and mother nature. You will hardly find people not playing with the Green colour gulal. 3. Blue Colour In Hindu Mythology, the colour Blue is associated with Lord Krishna as it is believed that Lord Krishna's complexion was similar to that of Blue. This is the reason Holi is one of the major festivals celebrated in Mathura and Vrindavan (cities in Uttar Pradesh). These are the places associated with Lord Krishna. People living in these two cities are often seen playing with Blue gulal. Moreover, the Blue colour is associated with the water elements, positive energy, faith, affection and spiritual growth. 4. Yellow Colour This is one of the most loved and commonly used colours during Holi. This colour is also offered to deities during Holi. The colour signifies joy, brightness, peace and prosperity. The colour is often associated with Turmeric which further has amazing healing properties. A Holi celebration is almost incomplete without Yellow gulal. 5. Pink Colour Though this colour is considered to be a feminine colour, it is mostly used to express one's happiness and joy. This subtle yet bright colour adds beauty to the Holi celebration. It also symbolises love and friendship. So if you are trying to reconcile with a friend you were not on good terms, then you can smear Pink gulal on his/her face. 6. Orange Colour This bright and beautiful colour symbolises positivity and strength and is associated with Lord Sun. People while playing Holi often throw Orange colour on their loved ones, as it is believed to symbolise knowledge, spirituality and fresh beginnings. 7. Violet Colour The Violet colour symbolises royalty, wealth, humility and nobility. People use this colour as well during Holi. This bright and dark colour looks amazing during the festival and you will find many people coloured with Violet gulal on their faces. Choose your favourite gulal and enjoy the festival of colours. We wish you a Happy Holi!