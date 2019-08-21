Har Chhath 2019: Date, Time, And Significance of Balaram Jayanti Vrat Festivals oi-Shivangi Karn

In Hinduism, every festival has its own significance and importance. It gives ways to come together as a family and celebrate the day joyfully. Meanwhile, when festivals like Raksha Bandhan and Varalakshmi Vratam has ended with memories in the previous week, there are several other great occasions waiting to be celebrated yet. Balaram Jayanti Vrat, also known as Halachhath or Har Chhath is one among them.

Balaram Jayanti Vrat comes 6 days after Shravan Purnima, or say 6 days after Raksha Bandhan. After Purnima, the Krishna Paksha begins and so, it is observed on the 6th day of Shashti marked by the waning moon. This day is important as per the Hindu calendar because on this day Lord Balaram was born, who is also an elder brother of Lord Krishna. To mention, Balaram was an incarnation of Sheshanaga (the serpent) who was born in Dwaparyuga just days before Lord Krishna, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Date Of Balaram Jayanti Vrat

This year, Balaram Jayanti Vrat will be celebrated on 21st August. The festival is known by many names in different parts of India. For example, in Gujarat, it is called Randhan Chhath, in Rajasthan as Chandra Sashti, and in Braj region as Baladev Chhath.

Time Of Balaram Jayanti Vrat

As the day falls on the Shashti tithi or the sixth day of Krishna Paksha, the timings are as follows:

Name Beginning Time End Time Date Shashthi Tithi 5:30 AM 21 August Shashthi Tithi 7:06 AM 22 August

Significance Of Balaram Jayanti Vrat

Lord Balaram, is a deity of Hala, or say plough. He is known by names such as the god of agriculture, Baladeva, Haladhara, Balabhadra, and Halayudha. The deity has a strong connection with farming and so, devotees worship the farming equipment on this day to get his blessing for a bountiful harvest.

Women on this day keep a nirjala vrat (fast without water) for the well-being and longevity of their kids and to be blessed with a child if they don't have one. The puja is done in the evening near the lake and 7 types of grains are offered to the deity.