Good Friday 2021: Things To Avoid Doing On This Day

Good Friday is one of the most important days of a Christian year. The day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. He was crucified after Judas, one of His disciples betrayed Him and informed the Emperor regarding the whereabouts of Jesus. Every year the Good Friday is observed on the first Friday after the New Moon Day during the Spring Equinox. This year the festival will be observed on 2 April 2021.

Today we are here to tell you about the things that you need to avoid on this day. To know what those things are, scroll down the article to read more.

1. One should practice silence and austerity on this day. This is because the day commemorates the death of Jesus Christ.

2. One should minimise socialising and merry-making on this day. One should not participate in creating unnecessary noises.

3. Avoid wearing fancy and colourful clothes on this day. This is because people mourn the death of Jesus Christ on this day and therefore, wearing black is preferred.

4. People often cover their mirrors on this day. Therefore, one must not keep any mirror uncovered.

5. Avoid lighting candles and lamps before the icons of Jesus or any deceased ones.

6. Avoid indulging in any evil actions. Make sure you do not end up enjoying and merry-making on this day, especially during the afternoon as it is believed during this time, Jesus was crucified. So one should spend this time worshipping.

7. During the hours when Jesus was crucified, make sure you don't use the radio, television and gadgets. One should never let the curtains open during the afternoon hours.

8. One must not go to watching a sporting event.

9. Going to watch any movie or other form of entertainment should be avoided.

10. One should not engage in a physical relationship with someone.

11. If possible, try to avoid going to a restaurant on this day.

12. Playing games on this day should be prohibited on this day.

13. Talking unnecessarily and excessively should be avoided. This is because one should observe silence and indulge in worshipping.

14. One should avoid drinking alcohol on this day. Buying and selling of lottery tickets need to be prohibited.

15. Going to a casino and involving in gambling is something that you must not take part in.