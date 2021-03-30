April 2021: Here’s The List Of Festivals Falling In This Month Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

It is said that India is a land of festivals and this indeed is true to a great extent. People in India are often seen observing different festivals with harmony and brotherhood. In India, you will always find every single month having a long list of festivals. As April 2021 is almost here, we are here to tell you about the festivals falling in this month. To know more about the festivals that will be celebrated in April 2021 across India, scroll down the article to read more.

2 April 2021: Good Friday

Good Friday is a day observed by people belonging to the Christian community. The day is generally observed as a public holiday. The day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and His death on Easter. On this day, people take part in social services and observe a fast. They go through the teachings of Jesus Christ.

3 April 2021: Sheetla Saptami

Sheetla Saptami is an important Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Sheetla. It is also known as Basoda. On this day, Hindus worship Goddess Sheetla to seek Her blessings. They ask Her to protect their family from all sorts of diseases, especially chickenpox and smallpox. On this day, people eat stale, cold and plain food prepared and stored a day before.

4 April 2021: Easter

Easter is known as Resurrection Sunday. This is the day when Lord Jesus Christ resurrected after being crucified on Friday. The day is observed as a holiday with great spiritual and religious importance. Every year Easter is observed on the first sunday occuring after the full moon day during the Spring Equinox.

4 April 2021: Kalashtami

Kalashtami is a monthly festival observed by Hindus. The festival is dedicated to Lord Bhairava, the fearful and wrathful form of Lord Shiva. Every month the festival is observed on the 8th day during the waning phase of the moon. In April 2021, the date falls on 4 April 2021.

7 April 2021: Papmochani Ekadashi

This is one of the 24 Ekadashis observed by Hindus in a year. On this day, people worship the four-hand form of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that observing a fast on this day and worshipping Lord Vishnu can help one in getting rid of one's wrongdoings. Those who observe this fast with utmost dedication, pure intentions and devotion attain salvation after death.

9 April 2021: Pradosh Vrat

Pradosh Vrat is a monthly fast observed by Hindus to seek blessings from Lord Shiva. In a month, Pradosh occurs twice. Observing a fast and worshipping Lord Shiva on this day, helps one in fulfilling their desires and wishes. Every month, Pradosh is observed on the 13th day (Trayodashi tithi) during the waning and waxing phases of the moon.

11 April 2021: Darsha Amavasya

Darsha Amavasya is the new moon day and marks the end of the waning phase of the moon. Darsha Amavasya holds a great significance in the Hindu culture. It is believed that those who observe a fast on this day and pay a tribute to their deceased ones, achieve mental peace and salvation.

12 April 2021: Somvati Amavasya/Ishti

Somvati Amavasya is one of the important days in the Hindu culture. It is basically the new moon day falling on Monday. The day is considered highly auspicious as per the Hindu culture. On this day, bathing in the river or pond or any water body and then worshipping Lord Shiva and celestial bodies can bring prosperity and positivity to one's life. One should also worship the peepal tree on this day.

13 April 2021: Ugadi

Ugadi is a popular Hindu festival observed in the South Indian states of India. The festival is observed on the Pratipada tithi during the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. This is basically the new year day and is celebrated with enthusiasm and harmony. The festival is observed with different names and rituals in different parts of India.

13 April 2021: Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa is the new year day for Hindus living in Maharashtra and Konkan region. The festival marks the spring season and the coming summer season along with the new year day. On this day, people decorate their respective homes and celebrate the festival with their loved ones.

13 April 2021: Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri is one of the significant Hindu festivals that marks the nine nights of Goddess Durga. During these nine nights, people worship nine different manifestations of Goddess Durga. The day marks the first day of a Hindu year and is dedicated to Goddess Durga. The festival is similar to Sharad navratri observed during September-October.

14 April 2021: Baisakhi

Baisakhi marks the new year day for those who belong to the Sikh community. It also marks the spring harvest season. Sikh people observe this day delightly and enthusiastically. In fact, Hindus too observe this festival and participate with dedication and harmony.

15 April 2021: Pohela Boishakh

Pohela Boishakh or Bengali Noboborsho is the first day in a Bengali calendar. Thus, the day marks the beginning of the new year for Bengali people. Bengalis all over the world celebrate this day with harmony and fervour. They prepare sweet delicacies and exchange gifts with each other.

15 April 2021: Gangaur

For the natives of Rajasthan and some parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the festival of Gangaur is quite important. The festival marks the spring season, harvest, marital bliss and fidelity and the good health of children. On this day, people worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and seek their blessings.

15 April 2021: Gauri Puja

This is another festival observed by people belonging to the Hindu community. The festival is all about worshipping Gauri and seeking Her blessings in the form of marital bliss and the good health and prosperity of one's family. The rituals are performed for two-three days. People invoke the Goddess and pray Her to bless their home and family.

16 April 2021: Rohini Vrat

For people belonging to the Jain community, Rohini Vrat is an important festival. The festival is observed every 27 days when the Rohini Nakshatra prevails. People observe this fast for the welfare of their loved ones. While observing this fast, people observe complete austerity and abstinence. They believe that the vrat teaches them patience, discipline and forbearance.

16 April 2021: Vinayaka Chaturthi

Vinayaka Chaturthi is a monthly festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Every month the festival is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi during the Shukla Paksha. However, the one falling in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada has the most importance as it marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and also the arrival of Lord Ganesha on the earth from Kailash.

17 April 2021: Lakshmi Panchami

The Chaitra Shukla Panchami Tithi is known as Lakshmi Panchami. The day is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu deity of wealth, prosperity and fortune. On this day, people observe an entire day fast and worship Goddess Lakshmi. It is said that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on the Panchami tithi of the Hindu new year week can bring prosperity in one's life.

18 April 2021: Yamuna Chhath

Also known as Yamuna Jayanti, Yamuna Chhath is an important Hindu festival. The day is dedicated to Yamuna, a Hindu deity and the Holy river. Every year the festival is observed on the Chaitra Shukla Shashthi tithi. The day marks the descent of Goddess Yamuna on earth in the form of a river.

21 April 2021: Ram Navami

Ram Navami is another important Hindu festival observed across the world. It is believed that on this day, Lord Rama, the scion of the Ikshvaku dynasty and the incarnation of Lord Vishnu was born on this day. The day holds a great spiritual value for people belonging to the Hindu community. They observe fast and worship Lord Rama along with Goddess Sita and Hanuman.

22 April 2021: Kamada Ekadashi

Kamada Ekadashi is a Hindu festival that falls on the eleventh day during the waxing phase in the Chaitra month. This is the first Ekadashi after the onset of Hindu new year and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees of Lord Vishnu believe that observing the fast of Kamada Ekadashi can fulfill one's desires.

24 April 2021: Vaman Dwadashi

Vamana Dwadashi marks the day when Lord Vishnu incarnated as Vamana. It is believed that Vamana, the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu was born on this day under the effect of the Shravan Nakshatra. Vamana is famous for taking three strides for measuring earth, heaven and the space between the earth and heaven.

24 April 2021: Shani Trayodashi

The Trayodashi tithi falling on any Saturday is known as Shani Trayodashi. On this day, devotees of Lord Shani Since the thirteenth day in a month, is observed as Pradosh Vrat, people will be worshipping Lord Shiva too. People will be worshipping Lord Shiva along with Goddess Parvati and seeking their blessings.

25 April 2021: Mahavir Swami Jayanti

People belonging to the Jain community observe the Mahavir Swami Jayanti to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir. Lord Mahavir is considered to be the spiritual leader of the Jain community and one of the 24 Tirthankara. They observe a fast on this day and practice abstinence and austerity.

26 April 2021: Chaitra Purnima Vrat

The first full moon day after the Hindu New Year holds a great significance among Hindus. The day is popularly known as Chaitra Purnima Vrat. People celebrate this day by observing a fast and worshipping the moon. It is believed that initiating any important work on this day helps in accomplishing that work.

27 April 2021: Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival that marks the birth of the Hindu Lord, Hanuman. The festival is celebrated in different ways throughout the world. Lord Hanuman is believed to be the incarnation of Lord Shiva and the ardent devotee of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. On this day, people observe a fast and worship Lord Hanuman.

30 April 2021: Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi

Sankashti Chaturthi is the day when the devotees of Lord Vishnu observe a fast and worship Lord Ganesha. Sankashti Chaturthi falls on the Chaturthi tithi during the Krishna Paksha of any month. The Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is observed in the Hindu month of Baishakh. On this day, devotees observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise and pray to Lord Ganesha with dedication and devotion.