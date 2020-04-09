Just In
Good Friday 2021: Know About History And Significance Of This Day
Every year the Friday before Easter is observed as Good Friday by Christians across the world. The day marks the crucifixion of Lord Jesus Christ. It is the day when people practicing Christianity observe fast and penance throughout the day. The day is widely observed and is considered one of the important days for Christians. This year Good Friday will be celebrated on 2 April 2021.
Therefore, we have brought some in-depth details about Good Friday. Scroll down the article to read more:
History Of Good Friday
Though there is no mention of Good Friday in the Bible, the holy book of Christians, the term has been widely used in some other religious books. In those texts, the day is mentioned when Jesus Christ was crucified after Judas Iscariot, one of the disciples of Jesus Christ betrayed him.
Judas went straight to the authorities who were looking forward to arresting Jesus Christ. Judas took 30 silver coins to tip the soldiers about Jesus Christ. He knew that the Lord will be taking his disciples to a garden situated near Jerusalem. Judas went and kissed lightly to Jesus Christ and referred to him as 'Rabbi'. This is because he had told the soldiers that the person he would be kissing and calling Rabbi is Jesus Christ.
Eventually, Jesus Christ was arrested and he was taken to the place where he was crucified brutally. The day when Lord was crucified is believed to be Friday. However, the Lord resurrected two days later i.e., on Sunday.
Significance Of Good Friday
- Devotees observe this day as the passion, crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.
- Christians observe fast on this day and actively participate in social services. They also contribute to Church services.
- Priests wear black mark on this day and carry out the necessary rituals on this day.
- In order to give tribute and respect to the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ, devotees avoid consuming meat on this day.
- Many people don't light candles to commemorate the death of Lord Jesus Christ.