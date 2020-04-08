Shab-e-Barat 2020: Date, Rituals And Significance Of This Day Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Shab-e-Barat is an important festival celebrated by Muslims across the world. They celebrate this festival on the 14th and 15th night of Shabaan month. The festival marks the night of forgiveness and fortune. It is also known as the night of prayers. The name of the festival has two important words namely, Shab meaning night and Barat meaning innocence.

Date

Since Shab-e-Barat is observed on the 14th and 15th night of Shabaan, it is also known as mid-Shabaan. This year the date falls on 8 and 9 April 2020.

Rituals

Once Prophet Muhammad, told his wife Hazrat Aisha that one must spend the day observing a fast and the night should be spent in worshipping the Allah.

Muslims observe this day by practicing austerity.

They recite the holy Quran and observe a fast throughout the day.

The night spent praying and worshipping Allah to receive divine blessings from the Almighty.

Devotees try to stay awake throughout the night and seek forgiveness for their wrong deeds.

Significance

Shab-e-Barat comes 15 days before the holy month of Ramadan.

This festival is celebrated with great dedication and harmony not only in India but also in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran and Afghanistan.

It is believed that the Almighty decides the fortune and fate of a devotee until the next year on the Shab-e-Barat.

In fact, how many people will be born and how many will leave behind their mortal bodies is also decided by Allah on Shab-e-Barat.

It is said that on Shab-e-Barat, Allah descends on the nearest heaven and asks his people if there's anyone who needs his divine forgiveness? He also looks for those who want him to provide relief, provisions and fortune.

Muslims also visit the graves of their deceased ones to seek forgiveness for their deeds. This is because it is believed that this night is also for those who have left for their heavenly abode.

Since devotees stay awake throughout the night of Shab-e-Barat, the next day is observed as a holiday.