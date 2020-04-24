Ramadan 2020: A List Of Healthy Food Items To Consume During Suhoor In The Lockdown

1. Oatmeal What could be a better option to keep you full and energised throughout the day than Oatmeal? Well, you can prepare oatmeal porridge or masala oats to give your body the required nutrition. Oatmeal is a rich source of carbohydrates and protein which can give your body a good dose of necessary nutrients. You can add some bananas, cherries and dry fruits in your bowl of oatmeal to enhance the taste and nutrients. So have oatmeal and keep hunger and fatigue at bay during Ramadan 2020.

2. Eggs Eggs contain tons of vitamins and protein and consuming it for Suhoor can keep you healthy and energetic. One can eat eggs in many ways such as you can have boiled eggs or scrambled eggs. Not only this, but you can also consume poached eggs or egg omelet. You can consume eggs by mixing it with your bread. Mixing boiled eggs with salad or brown bread topped with peanut butter can be a good option.

3. Salad Nature has provided us with so many fruits and vegetables that are rich in minerals, vitamins and other necessary nutrients. Consuming fruits and vegetables for the Suhoor can be a great option as it will not only help you in staying hydrated but will also ensure the proper balance of nutrition in your body. For this, you can prepare a fruit salad consisting of bananas, apples, avocado, kiwi, berries and much more. Adding honey on top of it can enhance that taste and nutrition as well. You can also eat vegetable salad consisting of cucumber, tomatoes, jalapenos, carrots, radish, kale and poached eggs. This will give you a good dose of healthy nutrients.

4. Smoothies If you are willing to have some health drinks which are tasty also then smoothies can be the best option. They are rich in protein, calcium, vitamins and other necessary nutrients. You can prepare smoothies at your home. There are various recipes for smoothies. Such as you can have a banana smoothie which can be prepared using bananas, milk, greek yogurt, honey and vanilla. Blend these in a blender to make it slightly thicker. You can also add dry fruits, banana slices, strawberries and ice on the top. If you want to try some other smoothies, then you can take the help of several recipes for smoothies on the internet.

5. Muffins If you are looking forward to having something delicious and nutritious at the same time then you can go for bran muffins. These are quite healthy and will give you full for the entire day. You can make bran muffins at a time and store it for a week. These are easy to make and will satisfy your appetite. If you have children in your family, then you can surely prepare muffins at your home to consume during the Suhoor. There are many recipes of muffins available on the internet.

6. Sandwich So this is another food that can keep your hunger at bay and will make you feel energised throughout the day. All you would need is boil some potatoes, mash and saute them with onions, chilies, ginger-garlic, some spices and salt. After that you can place the potato filling between two slices of bread. You can also place cheese slices, cucumber, tomatoes and onions above the filling to make it a big sandwich. If you wish you can put poached eggs or egg omelet in the sandwich. Try this and we are sure, you won't feel hungry at all for the entire day.

7. Sweet Potatoes And Sprouts This could act as a side-dish in your Suhoor. Rich in protein and other essential health nutrients, sprouts and sweet potatoes will not only satisfy your appetite but will also ensure that you aren't lacking nutrition in your body. For this, soak the sprouts overnight. You can consume the sprouts with salt, onion, chilies, or honey. For sweet potatoes, you can boil them and add in your sprouts or consume them separately. Sweet potatoes are rich in carbohydrates which can further keep you healthy and energetic.