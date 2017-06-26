Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020: How to Celebrate This Holy Occasion Festivals oi-Lekhaka

With the grace of Allah, the Holy month of Ramzan has almost come to an end. When the crescent moon is sighted, the Ramzan month is officially considered to be complete. The next month is called Shawwal and the first day of the month of Shawwaal is being celebrated as Eid-ul-Fitr. This year Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated from the evening of 23 May to the evening of 24 May.

Traditionally, the celebration of Eid goes on for three days. These three days are celebrated according to Prophet Muhammad's directions (May Allah's blessings and peace be upon him). As per his directions, there are certain things that one must not fail to do on the day of Eid. He himself followed these when he was alive. Read on to know more about these.

The following are the Sunnahs that must be followed according to the Prophet Muhammad.

A believer must wake up early in the morning and must cleanse himself thoroughly. He must go through his daily ablutions and brush his teeth and take a complete bath.

He must wear new clothes on this day. If a believer cannot afford new clothes, he must choose the best clothes among those that he possesses and wear them. He should wear non-alcoholic perfumes or Attar to make himself smell good.

One must consume something sweet before going out of the house, even if it is to the mosque or the mass gathering arranged for prayers. Dates are considered the best food to consume at this time.

The prophet used to go to the central location to offer his Eid prayers. You may follow his steps and go to a gathering at the central location to offer your Eid prayers. You may also go to a mosque. You may choose to pray as an individual too if your circumstances do not allow you to choose the first two options.

The Prophet Muhammad always went to the Prayer grounds using a route and never used the same route to come back. He used a different route to come back to his home. You may also choose to follow the Prophet Muhammad's steps while going and coming back from the prayer ground.

The Prophet never wore any footwear when he went to the prayer grounds and he never used any means of transportation. He would walk the whole way. You may choose to do as the Prophet Muhammad did if it is possible as per your circumstances.

As you walk to the prayer grounds, chant the following.

"Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Laa ilaaha illallahu Wallahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Wa lillahil Hamd." (Translation: Allah is the greatest, He is the greatest. There is no god except Allah. He is the greatest. All praises and thanks are for Him)

While chanting the above words, take care to chant them slowly. Contemplate and concentrate on the meaning of the words.

It was the practice of Prophet Muhammad to give Zakatul Fitr or Sadqa-e-Fitr before the day of Eid. You can choose to do so too, as it is considered to be very auspicious. If you have not done it yet, you may give it now or before the celebration of Eid begins.