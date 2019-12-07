Gita Jayanti 2021: Know The History, Date And Significance Of This Day Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Every year on Shukla Ekadashi (the 11th day of one fortnight) of the Margashirsha month which is also known as Agrahayana (according to the Hindu Calendar) is observed as the Gita Jayanti. This year the same will be celebrated on 14 December 2021. It is believed on this day 'Bhagavad Gita' was revealed to Arjuna (one of the Pandavas from the famous epic Mahabharata) by Lord Krishna himself. This happened just before the battle of Kurukshetra (between Pandavas and Kauravas) was about to begin.

Gita Jayanti: Date, Time, Puja Muhurat

It was in the year 2016 when the first International Gita Mahotsav was organised by the Government of Haryana. This was celebrated from 6 December 2016 to 10 December 2016. This year it will be celebrated on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 and it is the 5158th Anniversary of the Gita. The Mokshada Ekadashi will begin on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, and Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 21:32 on 13 December 2021, and Ekadashi Tithi will end on 23:35 on 14 December 2021.

Gita Jayanti 2021: History Of Gita

The story begins more than 5000 years ago when Pandavas and Kauravas met on the battlefield which is considered to be the war between truth and evil deeds and thoughts. Due to affection over his devotee and best friend Arjuna, Lord Krishna agreed to become the charioteer of Arjuna. It was before the war when both the armies faced each other and Arjuna requested Lord Krishna to take the chariot in the middle of both the armies. After seeing his Grandfather Bhishma who raised him with great love and Dronacharya, his honourable Guru who taught him each and every war skill, Arjuna denied taking part in the war. Since the war was between cousins and relatives, Arjuna was not ready to raise weapons against his own blood relations.

Seeing Arjuna losing determination and concentration from the battlefield, Lord Krishna advised Arjuna to discard all the weak and sickening feelings. He asked Arjuna to recall his duties towards his brothers and distinguish between what is right and wrong. He gave the divine teachings of soul and life after death. After gaining knowledge and acknowledging his duties, Arjuna fought brave-heartedly.

Gita Jayanti 2021: Significance Of This Festival

Devotees of Lord Krishna across the world, celebrate this day with dedication and devotion. They consider Bhagavad Gita to be the supreme teacher and Divine Mother who teaches about good and bad deeds. Devotees consider Bhagavad Gita as the ultimate bond through which one can connect with the Almighty.

The festival starts with devotees taking a bath and wearing clean clothes. They then perform puja and start reciting all the verses of Gita. This is then followed by a fast. Devotees also engage themselves in Bhajan and Aarti to please the Almighty and seek forgiveness for all the mistakes committed. In many places, people organise Gita chanting competitions and plays based on the verses written in Gita.

