Know What Happened When Lord Rama Was Unable To Identify Goddess Sita's Jewellery Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

Ramayana is said to be one of the holy books of the Hindus. One can go through the entire story of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and how they fought Ravana, the demon and King of Lanka. Scroll down through this article to know more about the incident where Lord Rama couldn't recognise the jewels of Goddess Sita which was thrown by her after being abducted by Ravana.

Also read: The Benefits And Rules Of Chanting Maha Mrityunjay Mantra

As we know Lord Rama was sent to exile for 14 years. It was then Goddess Sita decided that she will also accompany her husband. Lakshmana, the younger brother of Lord Rama was quite loyal and dedicated towards his brother Rama. Therefore, Lakshmana too decided to go along with his brother and sister-in-law.

But then Ravana abducted Goddess Sita and flew along with her on his Pushpak Vimaan (a flying plane). While Goddess Sita was trying her best to get out of the hold of Ravana, she threw her jewellery in order to create a significant mark for Lord Rama and Lakshmana to find her.

When Lord Rama and Lakshmana came to know about the abduction of Goddess Sita from Jatayu (a legendary vulture who got fatal injuries from Ravana while saving Goddess Sita), they became restless. After this, Lord Rama and Lakshmana met Lord Hanuman who was a devotee of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. Hanuman brought saddened Lord Rama and Lakshmana to the hilltop where Sugriva (the King of Vanar Kingdom) resided along with his various other followers.

As soon as Sugriva came to know about what happened, he asked his followers (monkeys) to submit the jewellery that they collected from the forest. The monkeys told that the jewels had fallen from the sky and hence, they picked.

Sugriva then asked Lord Rama to confirm if they were of Goddess Sita. If yes, then the Vanarsena would make further plans for rescuing Goddess Sita from the captivity of Ravana.

The jewellery seemed to be similar to that of Goddess Sita but Lord Rama was not sure if it actually belonged to Goddess Sita. Since Lord Rama couldn't ascertain the jewels, in utter disappointment, he turned towards Lakshmana and asked him if he could ascertain the jewels.

After examining the jewels for a while, Lakshmana was able to recognise only the anklet among all the jewels. He was unable to ascertain any of the jewellery but he was quite sure that the anklet belonged to Goddess Sita. To this, Lord Rama asked how could he be so sure?

Lakshmana replied, 'I always travelled behind you two. I never looked directly at her face or hands but her feet. Since she always wore these anklets in her feet, I can recognise them, no matter what.' He was quite respectful towards his brother and sister-in-law.

This made Lord Rama feel proud of having Lakshmana as his brother. He appreciated the sublime relation that Lakshmana had maintained with his brother and his sister-in-law. Lord Rama blessed his brother with grace and prosperity.

Later Lakshaman helped his brother in the battle against Ravana to rescue Goddess Sita. He fought like a brave warrior and stood by his brother.

Also read: 9 Facts About Kumbhakarna That You May Not Know

No doubt, Lakshmana had a huge sense of commitment, loyalty and dedication towards not only his brother but towards his sister-in-law as well. Even today after centuries of Ramayana, people still praise Lakshmana for his love, respect, commitment and loyalty towards his brother and sister-in-law.