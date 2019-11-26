The Benefits And Rules Of Chanting Maha Mrityunjay Mantra Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

Lord Shiva is quite popular in Hindu culture and is considered to be the one who can be pleased easily. The sacred Maha Mrityunjay Mantra is dedicated to him and devotees have utmost faith in this mantra. The mantra is said to cure illness, bring prosperity, health and bless the devotee with a long life. The Mantra is:

Om Tryambakam yajamahe Sugandhim pushti-vardhanam Urvarukamiva bandhanan Mrityor mukshiya mamritat

This means, 'The three-eyed Lord of the world who nourishes all from his blessing- Just like a ripe cucumber is released from its vines, allow me to go from death to immortality'.

According to legends, Shukracharya, the Guru of Asuras (demons) learned this Mantra from Lord Shiva himself to prevent his death. It was during his meditation when Vashishth taught this mantra to the entire mankind.

Benefits Of Chanting Maha Mrityunjay Mantra

Devotees believe that this mantra is quite strong and has immense power to fight against all fears. If a person is surrounded by fears, stress and diseases then this mantra can heal all the problems and bring prosperity into the life of the person. However, there are many more benefits of this mantra.

1. People having the effect of gocharas, maas, dashas, antardasha and other problems as pre-mentioned in their Kundli can chant this mantra every morning. For that reason, Mrityunjay Mantra helps in getting rid of all these problems.

2. Maha Mrityunjay Mantra Jaap (chanting of mantra) can also help in solving disputes within the family or the division of property. For that reason, the family of Lord Shiva is considered to be an ideal family.

3. Those who are suffering from any epidemic or any disease can be benefited from this mantra as it helps in preventing untimely death. Moreover, family members of those who met with an accident should chant this mantra to bless the victim with a long life and overcome untimely death.

4. Maha Mrityunjay mantra can help you in overcoming the financial and other losses incurred in the business.

5. In a situation where you are surrounded by extreme fear, you can perform a 'Jaap' (chant) with this mantra. For that reason, this mantra brings a spiritual vibration that can easily remove all your fears. Even if it is a fear of death, the Maha Mrityunjay mantra can prove to be quite effective.

6. Students can too chant Maha Mrityunjay mantra to overcome exam fright and anxiety. The mantra also enhances your focus and helps you in concentrating on your lessons.

How To Chant Maha Mrityunjay Mantra

1. The best time for Maha Mrityunjay Jaap is believed to from 2 AM to 5 AM but if you can't do the same then you can chant the mantra right after you have taken bath and wore clean clothes.

2. You can use the Rudraksha mala as well to chant the mantra. All you need to do chant the mantra while keeping the mala in your right hand and moving towards one end from the other end.

3. The Rudraksha mala will help you in keeping a track of how many times you have recited the mantra. But make sure your count doesn't go below what you had on the previous day. That means with every day, the count of your mantra chant should increase.

4. While you are doing the Mantra Jaap, make sure your mind isn't distracted by external thoughts. Else your 'Jaap' won't be fruitful.

Lord Shiva Will Surely Bless You.

Har Har Mahadev!