    Damodara Dwadashi 2020: Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Day

    By

    Damodara Dwadashi is an important festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu and His incarnation Lord Krishna. Since Damodara is one of the names of Lord Krishna, hence this festival is named after Him. The festival falls on the next day of Pavitra Ekadashi Vrat also known as Putrada Ekadashi Vrat. Every year this festival is observed on the Dwadashi tithi of Shravan month. This year the date falls on 31 July 2020. Today we are here to tell you more about this day. Scroll down the article to read more.

    Also read: Tulsidas Jayanti 2020: Lesser-Known Facts About The Author Of Ramcharitmanas

    Muhurta Of Damodara Dwadashi 2020

    The Damodara Dwadashi is observed on the next day of Putrada Ekadashi. Those who observed fast on Putrada Ekadashi open their fast on Damodara Dwadashi. The festival is observed on the Dwadashi tithi of Shukla Paksha during the month of Sawan. The Dwadashi tithi will begin at 10:41 pm on 30 July 2020 and will stay till 11:49 pm on 31 July 2020.

    Rituals

    ● One must wake up early and freshen up. After this you need to take a holy dip in a river or pond. In case, you can't go to any river or pond, you can bathe in your home.

    ● After this, take a resolution to observe a fast throughout the day.

    ● Worship Lord Vi

    shnu and Krishna by offering them flowers, fruits, roli, akshat, prasad and many other things that are dear to the deities.

    ● Now offer them a hand fan made up of bamboo.

    ● After this, chant Vishnu Sahasranama and other mantras. You can also listen and/or sing the Bhajanas of Lord Vishnu.

    ● Now distribute the prasad among children and other people.

    Significance

    ● The Dwadashi that means the twelfth day of Shukla Paksha in any month is considered to be an auspicious day for worshipping Lord Vishnu.

    ● It is believed that worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day according to the rituals can help in seeking blessings from the deity.

    ● Donating rice, jaggery, fruits and clothes to Brahmans can bring good fortune to one's life.

    ● Though people who had observed a fast on Putrada Ekadashi break their fast on Damodara Ekadashi, they must avoid consuming certain things such as parboiled rice, alcohol, non-veg food, beans, etc.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 15:57 [IST]
