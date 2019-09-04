ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Best Ganesha Idols From Around The Country

    By

    With all the grand celebrations and worshippers pouring in from everywhere during the Ganesha festival, the puja organisers have left no stone unturned in creating eco-friendly Ganesha idols in different parts of the country.

    With the increasing awareness about environmental pollution, people are resorting to eco-friendly methods to celebrate events and festivals. For this Ganesh Chaturthi, people opted for Ganesha idols made of clay instead of going for the idols made of materials and colours.

    From a 61-feet idol at Khairatabad, Hyderabad to a Ganesha idol made using over 9,000 coconuts at a temple in Bengaluru, here are some best Ganeshas idols from around the country.

    1. Ganesha Idol Made Of Rudraksha

    In Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Ganesha idols were made of Rudraksha in Poompukaar Nagar, aloe vera leaves in Kolathur and conch shell in Valampuri.

    2. Ganesha Idol Made Using 9,000 Coconuts

    Another eco-friendly Ganesha idol was made using over 9,000 coconuts at the Shri Satya Ganpati Temple at JP Nagar in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Thousands of devotees flocked to this temple to worship Lord Ganesha.

    3. Sand Ganesha

    In Orissa, famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a Sand Ganesha at Puri beach with a powerful message saying no to plastics. He installed around 1000 plastics around it for creating awareness.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Messages, Wishes And Quotes To Send To Your Near And Dear Ones

    4. Ganesha Made Of Sugarcane

    In Nandigama town, Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh, a Ganesha idol was made using sugarcane.

    5. Chandrayaan 2-themed Ganesha Pandal

    This year for Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai, the theme of the famous pandal is India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-2.

    Onam Festival 2019: The Origin Of Thripunithura Athachamayam

    More GANESH CHATURTHI 2019 News

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue