Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Best Ganesha Idols From Around The Country

With all the grand celebrations and worshippers pouring in from everywhere during the Ganesha festival, the puja organisers have left no stone unturned in creating eco-friendly Ganesha idols in different parts of the country.

With the increasing awareness about environmental pollution, people are resorting to eco-friendly methods to celebrate events and festivals. For this Ganesh Chaturthi, people opted for Ganesha idols made of clay instead of going for the idols made of materials and colours.

From a 61-feet idol at Khairatabad, Hyderabad to a Ganesha idol made using over 9,000 coconuts at a temple in Bengaluru, here are some best Ganeshas idols from around the country.

1. Ganesha Idol Made Of Rudraksha

In Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Ganesha idols were made of Rudraksha in Poompukaar Nagar, aloe vera leaves in Kolathur and conch shell in Valampuri.

Chennai: Ganesha idol made of Rudraksha in Poompukaar Nagar, of conch shell in Valampuri and of aloe vera leaves in Kolathur. Idol dedicated to Indian Army installed in Egmore. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/EhlRr64lOv — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

2. Ganesha Idol Made Using 9,000 Coconuts

Another eco-friendly Ganesha idol was made using over 9,000 coconuts at the Shri Satya Ganpati Temple at JP Nagar in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Thousands of devotees flocked to this temple to worship Lord Ganesha.

Karnataka: An idol of Lord Ganesha made for #GaneshChaturthi, using over 9,000 coconuts, at a temple in Bengaluru. (01.09.2019) pic.twitter.com/IILC74wbXe — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019

3. Sand Ganesha

In Orissa, famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a Sand Ganesha at Puri beach with a powerful message saying no to plastics. He installed around 1000 plastics around it for creating awareness.

Happy #GaneshChaturthi My SandArt with message #SaveOurEnvironment & #SayNoToSingleUsePlastic at #Puri beach in Odisha with installing 1000 plastic bottles around it for creating awareness. pic.twitter.com/gGCWX7A1rA — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 2, 2019

4. Ganesha Made Of Sugarcane

In Nandigama town, Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh, a Ganesha idol was made using sugarcane.

Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh: Idol of Lord Ganesha made of sugarcane in Nandigama town. #GaneshaChaturthi pic.twitter.com/5N8dgsxYeJ — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

5. Chandrayaan 2-themed Ganesha Pandal

This year for Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai, the theme of the famous pandal is India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-2.

