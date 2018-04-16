Rohini Vrat Dates, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Vidhi And Benefits

Rohini Vrat In February 2019 Rohini Vrat in February will be observed on the 14th. The sunrise and sunset timings are 7.05 am and 6.06 pm, respectively. While it would be Navami Tithi up to 2.54 pm, Rohini Nakshatra would prevail upto 10.02 pm.

Vrat Vidhi & Puja Vidhi The Rohini Vrat can be observed by the whole family; however, generally only ladies do it. Early morning, on this day, the devotee has to get up, take bath and decorate the altar for the deity. The idol of Lord Vasupujya is placed at the place of worship. He is then given a holy bath. This follows offering other sacred things, such as incense sticks, prasad and flowers. Then, the holy worship is performed as a ritual. The women are not supposed to eat anything until the rising of the Marghashirsha Nakshatra in the sky.

Once the number of fasts are completed, the devotee has to perform the holy Udyapan. Udyapan is performed on the day of the last fast. The deity is worshiped with celebrations. The observer of the fast has to visit the temple. This is followed by the distribution of the prasad among the devotees and in the neighbourhood and, of course, in the temple.

We know that no fast becomes successful without offering some donations to the needy. So, after the Udyapan, there is a provision to donate items of use to the poor and needy as per one's ability.

Rohini Vrat Benefits If you want to grow rich, this is one of the fasts that you can do, is what is believed in Jainism. The observer of the fast is blessed with health and prosperity. Ladies also do it for peace and harmony in the family, for the long life of their husbands and that of his relations.

Whom To Worship On Rohini Vrat Jainism is a religion started in ancient India. It was started by the first Jain saint, Lord Rishabhnath. There have been twenty three more such Tirthankaras. Tirthankara in Jainism refers to a saint who propagated the religion and lead the religious group. He is a person who has achieved a divine state through spiritual penance. Lord Vasupujya was the 12th among the Jain Tirthankaras. He is worshipped on the day of the Rohini Nakshatra.