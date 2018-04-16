ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rohini Vrat Dates, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Vidhi And Benefits

    By Renu
    रोहिणी व्रत की संपूर्ण पूजा विधि और नियम | Jain's important Festival Rohini Vrat | Boldsky

    Jainism is known for strict rules kept by the Tirthankaras for the followers of the religion. However, among the rules there are some easy fasting days as well that can be observed by the householders. Rohini Vrat falls on the day when there is Rohini Nakshatra predominant in the sky, and ends with the rising of the Marghashirsha Nakshatra.

    Rohini Vrat -19th April, 2018

    There are total twelve Rohini Nakshatra days in a year, one in each month. Each of these days is observed as Rohini Vrat. The day is observed by fasting and some rituals. The total twelve fasts are to be observed ideally for five years and five months; however, some variations are found based on the difference.

    Array

    Rohini Vrat In February 2019

    Rohini Vrat in February will be observed on the 14th. The sunrise and sunset timings are 7.05 am and 6.06 pm, respectively. While it would be Navami Tithi up to 2.54 pm, Rohini Nakshatra would prevail upto 10.02 pm.

    Array

    Vrat Vidhi & Puja Vidhi

    The Rohini Vrat can be observed by the whole family; however, generally only ladies do it. Early morning, on this day, the devotee has to get up, take bath and decorate the altar for the deity. The idol of Lord Vasupujya is placed at the place of worship. He is then given a holy bath. This follows offering other sacred things, such as incense sticks, prasad and flowers. Then, the holy worship is performed as a ritual. The women are not supposed to eat anything until the rising of the Marghashirsha Nakshatra in the sky.
    Once the number of fasts are completed, the devotee has to perform the holy Udyapan. Udyapan is performed on the day of the last fast. The deity is worshiped with celebrations. The observer of the fast has to visit the temple. This is followed by the distribution of the prasad among the devotees and in the neighbourhood and, of course, in the temple.
    We know that no fast becomes successful without offering some donations to the needy. So, after the Udyapan, there is a provision to donate items of use to the poor and needy as per one's ability.

    Array

    Rohini Vrat Benefits

    If you want to grow rich, this is one of the fasts that you can do, is what is believed in Jainism. The observer of the fast is blessed with health and prosperity. Ladies also do it for peace and harmony in the family, for the long life of their husbands and that of his relations.

    Array

    Whom To Worship On Rohini Vrat

    Jainism is a religion started in ancient India. It was started by the first Jain saint, Lord Rishabhnath. There have been twenty three more such Tirthankaras. Tirthankara in Jainism refers to a saint who propagated the religion and lead the religious group. He is a person who has achieved a divine state through spiritual penance. Lord Vasupujya was the 12th among the Jain Tirthankaras. He is worshipped on the day of the Rohini Nakshatra.

    Array

    Lord Vasupujya Was A Divine Soul

    He was the son of king Vasupujya and mother Jayavati. It is believed that before he was born, his mother had seen a dream which indicated that a divine child was going to take birth in their home. Born on the fourteenth day of the Falgun month of the Indian calender, at Champapuri, he remained a celibate throughout his life and is believed to have achieved enlightenment in only one month of penance. He did not accept the throne offered by his father.

    He travelled many places as a sage and preached the philosophies of Jainism. He advocated the principles of Ahimsa, peace and compassion. He emphasized on the right knowledge, right manner and right action, the three codes of Jainism. He taught people meditation and helped them liberate themselves from the continuous cycle of birth and death. Lord Vasupujya was a divine soul, who has become immortal now and is worshiped with all the devotion by his devotees. He travelled many places as a sage and preached the philosophies of Jainism. He advocated the principles of Ahimsa, peace and compassion. He emphasised on the right knowledge, right manner and right action, the three codes of Jainism. He taught people meditation and helped them liberate themselves from the continuous cycle of birth and death. Lord Vasupujya was a divine soul, who has become immortal now and is worshipped with all the devotion by his devotees.

    Read more about: jainism rituals festivals fasts
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue