Why Worshipping Hanuman Prevents The Negative Effects Of Shani

Shani is a powerful planet among the Nava Grahas. There comes a time in almost every man's life where he has to face the effects of Shani. While most people associate Shani Dev with negative effects, the truth is that the results depend on various other factors and that he does not always give adverse effects alone. Sade Sati and Shani Maha Dasha are among the few times when the major effects of the planet Shani are faced by man.

It would be wrong to say that the effects of Shani are always troublesome and bad. It all depends on the position of the planet Shani in the various houses in our birth chart. A bad position will put the person into a world of woes and a beneficial position can reward the person with endless bounty.

It is common knowledge that if one has ill effects of Shani in his birth charts, all he needs to do is to pray to Lord Hanuman. Lord Hanuman is called Sankat Mochan because he relieves his devotees from all kinds of 'sankat', which is translated to troubles or problems. There are many stories that explain why Shani does not trouble the devotees of Lord Hanuman.