Worship Hindu Gods Day Wise

In Hindu mythology, every day of the week is dedicated to one particular God. So, if you want to worship all avatras and forms of God in particular, ypu can refer to the list mentioned below to knopw about it all. For example, Monday is a day which is devoted to Lord Shiva. Tuesday is the day to worship Lord Hanuman, Wednesday to Lord Ganesha etc.

All these details are mentioned in the Shivapuran. So,It is a great opportunity to take out special time for dedicating to gods. For example, you can worship Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, Goddess Lakshmi and Surya Dev on their days. It is believed that worshiping the gods on their special days is good not only for oneself but for the family as a whole. heer are the details for worshipping the deities based on the day of the week.

Monday

Monday uis the day dedicated to Lord Shiva. Lord Shiva is worshipped with White Flowers, Dhoop, deep Akshat and Milk. He is the 'destroyer of the evil and transformer'. The devotee must wear white clothes on Monday if he is to observe fast. It is believed that he is the easiest to please among all the deities. This is the reason why he is also known as Bhole Shankar. Offering milk to Shiva Linga brings good fortune. Reciting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra brings brings good health.

He is also worshiped to get a husband as wonderful as Lord Shiva Himself. 16 Monday fasts are prescribed for that. White flowers, bhaang, belpatra, jaggery, seasonal fruits and milk and curd are dear to Lord Shiva. He therefore, must be offered these on a Monday.

Tuesday

An incarnation of Lord Shiva, Lord Hanumaan is the one who had helped Shri Ram defeat Ravana. He is the one who had burnt the whole of Lanka. He is also the one known for his devotion to his master Lord Ram. Therefore if you want to please this deity, chanting the name of Shri Rama is the best way to do so. Lord Hanuman is offered Sindur, red cloth, red flowers, dhoop, deep, red sandalwood and sweets sucha s laddoo. You can also include sweets made of red grains such as wheat. Those who observe a fast on Tuesday are to abstain from eating salt in any form.

Wednesday

There is no puja that can begin without invoking Lord Ganesha first, there is no household among the Hindus which does not worship this deity. So all the days in one way or the other are auspicious to worshipe Lord Ganesha, but the day dedicated to Lord Ganesha is that of a Wednesday. Lord Ganesha who blesses the devotees by removing all the hurdles from their life is offered sandalwood, red sandalwood, sindur, durva and Laddu as a sweetdish. To this deity laddus are the dearest which he can be seen offered always.

Thursday

Thursday is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. He is worshiped under a banana tree. Lord Vishnu, who blesses his devotees with fortune and prosperity is worshiped with sandalwood, yellow flowers, yellow food, or yellow colored sweets and seasonal fruits especially banana. Vishnu Sahastranaam can be chanted to please this deaty. The devotee who observes a fast is supposed not to eat salt in any form.

Friday

Goddess Durga and all her avatars are worshiped on a Friday. Goddess Durga has nine main avatars. Among them Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Santoshi are mainly worshiped on this day. Santoshi Mata is the daughter of Lord Ganaesha. This deity is worshiped to get peace and prosperity. However the devotee can observe fasts if he wants to get soe wish fulfilled. The observer of the fast must keep in mind that he does not either take or even serve sour materials for eating. Goddess Lakshmi is worshiped with ghee, molasses, jaggery, roasted chickpeas and sweets. Red flowers and seasonal fruits are also offered.

Goddess Lakshmi as we know the deity governing the wealth that we earn, is offered aksaht, dhoop, deep, ghee, honey, rice, kesar, sindoor, meva, panchamrit, seasonal fruits, red flowers and red cloth.

Saturday

Saturday is dedicated to Lord Shani, Lord Hanuman and Goddess Mahakali. Lord Shani is worshiped with a lamp lighted in mustard oil. Mustard seeds, black sesame seeds, mustrad oil, urad daal, black cloth are offered to Shani Dev. Goddess Kaali is worshiped with mustard oil, black cloth and red flowers, along with akshat, dhoop, deep, panchamrit and meva.

Sunday

Sunday is dedicated to Surya Dev. This deity is worshiped to earn respect in the society and to remove Graha Dosha. He is blesses the devotees with good health, removes skin problems and improves eyesight as well. Surya Dev is worshiped by offering him rice, jaggery, red flowers and vermillion (sindoor). Offering him water at sunrise is the most important while worshiping this deity. If the devotee decides to observe a fast he must abstain from taking salt in any form.

