Why Hanuman Has A Bell Tied To His Tail? Find Out Why. Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

The story of Ramayan is never complete without the mention of Hanuman. Hanuman played the role of a warrior, minister, think tank, ambassador, loyal friend all rolled into one but stayed as a humble servant of Lord Rama. His photo or idol placed in a room will deflect negative energies from sight. It is an interesting story how he got a bell tied to his tail and got worshipped and blessed for this form. Let us find out more about how he got the bell tied to his tail and why. .

Rama And Sita In Exile:

Lord Rama, after he was exiled from his Kingdom, arrived in a jungle along with his wife Sita and Lakshmana. After Sitas abduction by Ravana, the king of Lanka, he set started his search for Sita and finally reached Kishkindha where he met Vanara warriors like Sugreeva and Hanuman. Sugreeva decided to help Rama after Rama helped him by killing his brother Vali who had been unfair to Sugreeva. Rama took the help of Hanuman by sending him overseas and then built a bridge to the ocean and reached Lanka to fight Ravana's forces. IT was then Kumbhakarna descended in a chariot which had huge canopy and bells.

When Kumbhakarna's Bell Caused Untold Agony To The Vanaras

When Ramas arrows struck Kumbhakarna's bells, one of the bell dropped down with a huge thud on a bunch of Vanaras, who slipped under the huge bell and got trapped inside. They were hardly able to breathe but somehow managed by taking in air from the tiny key hole near the ring of the bell. Together they started chanting the Rama nama till help arrived on the scene. Finally in the fiercely fought battle of Rama with Ravana, Ravana was finally killed and Rama now decided to proceed ahead with Sita to Ayodhya.. Before leaving Lanka, for Ayodhya, Rama asked Hanuman to take a count of all the Vanaras. Aside from dead or wounded vanaras,. There were few more vanaras missing in the scene.

Rama And Hanuman Set Out On Search

Rama and Hanuman with rest of others walked the entire distance of the battlefield trying to locate the missing vanaras. At one spot, Rama stopped and gestured Hanuman to lift the huge bell with his tail which Hanuman promptly obeyed. They found underneath, the entire bunch of Vanaras were found gasping for air. When the Vanaras opened their eyes, they found Lord Rama in front of them. Speechless and stunned, they rushed towards Rama and fell at his feet.

Rama's Boon To Hanuman

They settled the vanara count and then Rama looked around for Hanuman who was standing right there with bent head and folded hands with a shining bell attached to his tail. Rama amused by the scenario, felt so pleased that he announced " the devotee who worships Hanuman with a bell on his tail will receive the blessings of devotion, and knowledge to cross the boundaries of life and reach the liberated state."

It was at this juncture, Hanuman received a boon of immortality from LOord Rama, who gave his true darshan as Lord Vishnu to Hanuman.

He advised Hanuman to summon all his powers and transfer them to the bell and tie the bell on his tail. Those who want Hanumans mercy can ring the bell after the puja. The sound of the bell will remind him of Lord Ram and he will wake up to promptly bless the devotee.

Hanuman idol with a bell on his tail was installed in a temple by Sri Vyasatirtha during the 16th century. Such idols are found in plenty in Karnataka, Andhra and Telangana. Where the Hanuman idol is seen with its tail raised above its head with a bell tied at the end of his tail.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 21:36 [IST]