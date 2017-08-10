Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Doing These Things On Lord Krishna's Birthday Will Improve Your Life Festivals oi-Lekhaka

Janmashtami is celebrated on Ashtami (the eighth day) during the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. As per the Gregorian calendar, Janmashtami will be celebrated on the 24th August, this year in 2019.

The day of the festival is one of the most auspicious days in the year for the devotees of Lord Maha Vishnu and his avatar, Lord Sri Krishna. It was on this day that Lord Krishna took a human form and appeared on the earth for the good of all living beings. Lord Sri Krishna is the eighth avatar of Lord Maha Vishnu and is the most playful and lovable of all his avatars. He is pleased easily and doesn't get enraged quickly at his devotees. He is better known as Bhakta Vatsala and loves his devotees very much. It is due to this very love that the believers of Krishna all over the world celebrate the holy occasion of Janmashtami with such devotion and excitement.

Janmashtami is a muhurta that is very auspicious and is used by the devotees to win Lord Sri Krishna's grace and to solve a lot of problems in their lives. We have made a list of upayas or remedial measures that can be done on Janmashtami to better your lives. These upayas can be done on other auspicious days too, but there are four auspicious days where the results are believed to be better. They are - Kaalaratri, Ahoratri, Darunaratri and Moharatri. Moharati is Janmashtami.

Without much ado, let's know more about these solutions-

For Prosperity If you feel that your hard work is not bringing any fruits, you do not see any increase in salary or the promotion you had hoped for gives you a miss, perform the following upaya. On the evening of Janmashtami, perform a pooja to Lord Krishna. Invite seven young girls and feed them kheer you make for the Bhog. Continue doing this for the next 5 fridays. You will soon see a difference in your luck. Money Stagnation If you feel that your income has somehow stagnated and you do not see any improvement in the flow of money, do the following. Write the word ‘Shri' on a piece of sandal wood. This could be in English, Hindi or in your regional language but just make sure that you concentrate on the word and its meaning when you write it down. Place the piece of sandal wood in a locker or in a place where you store your money, gold or jewellery. You will soon see your resources multiply. Increase Wealth If you wish to increase your wealth, offer paan to Lord Sri Krishna on Janmashtami. Lord Sri Krishna will be pleased with the offering and will bless you with wealth. For Success If you are embarking on a new venture and want to ensure success, follow the below instructions. On Janmashtami, plant two large banana leaves in the ground. Take care of it by providing it with water and manure. Do this until a new baby banana plant appears. You may now transplant it or keep taking care of it. Doing this will help you attain success. To Get Rid Of Debts If you have debts that seem to keep mounting up, do the following upaya on Janmashtami for relief. On Janmashtami, fetch some water from a well yourself. Pour this water on the roots of a Banyan tree. Do this with shraddha and faith. You will soon get a respite from all your debt. To Be More Social If you find yourself less social than the others around you, perform this upaya. Mix some kumkum, sandal wood paste, rose water and saffron together. Use this mixture to put a tikka on your forehead on Janmashtami. You can continue doing this in the following days. You will slowly become very social and will lose your introverted nature. To Escape From A Financial Crisis If you are going through a financial crisis, you could do the following to get out of it. Visit a temple dedicated to Radha Maiya and Lord Sri Krishna. Offer a yellow garland of flowers. You will soon come out of the financial crunch. To Fulfill A Wish If you have a wish to be fulfilled, you can do the following. On Janmashtami, offer a coconut and some almonds to a temple near you. Keep doing this daily for the next 27 days. You will soon see that your wish has come true.