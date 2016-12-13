Christmas: Interesting History fo Christmas Tree, क्रिसमस ट्री का इतिहास और महत्व | Boldsky

Santa Claus rides his sleigh and comes to all the children throughout the world to deliver the Christmas gifts. His bell rings and with his loud laughter "Ho! Ho! Ho!" Christmas comes to all of you with winter breeze, snow, family gatherings, love and affection of friends and many more things. The birthday of Lord Jesus is celebrated with pomp and vigour throughout the world, but the customs and traditions vary according to different countries.

You all know Christmas is celebrated on 25th December every year. But, do you know according to the Julian calendar, Christmas is celebrated on 7th January in some Greek Catholic Churches? Yes, likewise, there are lots of differences in celebrating Christmas. Read here the customs and traditions followed during Christmas across the world.

Also Read: Traditional Ways Of Christmas Decoration

Christmas means attending the Church in the morning, praying to God, opening gifts kept by Santa Claus and rejoicing the whole day with your dear ones. From the appearance of Santa Claus to getting gifts, every occasion has its own significance. Let's find out which customs and traditions are followed during Christmas.