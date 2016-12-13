ENGLISH

Customs And Traditions Followed During Christmas

By Debdatta Mazumder
Christmas: Interesting History fo Christmas Tree, क्रिसमस ट्री का इतिहास और महत्व | Boldsky

Santa Claus rides his sleigh and comes to all the children throughout the world to deliver the Christmas gifts. His bell rings and with his loud laughter "Ho! Ho! Ho!" Christmas comes to all of you with winter breeze, snow, family gatherings, love and affection of friends and many more things. The birthday of Lord Jesus is celebrated with pomp and vigour throughout the world, but the customs and traditions vary according to different countries.

You all know Christmas is celebrated on 25th December every year. But, do you know according to the Julian calendar, Christmas is celebrated on 7th January in some Greek Catholic Churches? Yes, likewise, there are lots of differences in celebrating Christmas. Read here the customs and traditions followed during Christmas across the world. 

Christmas means attending the Church in the morning, praying to God, opening gifts kept by Santa Claus and rejoicing the whole day with your dear ones. From the appearance of Santa Claus to getting gifts, every occasion has its own significance. Let's find out which customs and traditions are followed during Christmas. 

1. Webbed Christmas Tree

This custom is followed in Ukraine. The story is, once a poor woman couldn't afford Christmas decoration. When her children saw the tree in the morning, it was all covered with web which was glistening like gold and silver when morning light fell on it.

2. Delicious Christmas Dishes

Yes, we all prepare smoked turkey, fruit cake, jelly pudding, etc. on Christmas, but have you tasted turron? It is a Spanish dish, made from eggs, almonds, sugar and honey. The recipe is 16 centuries old and it is served only during Christmas.

3. Giving Gifts

It feels amazing to receive gifts from Santa Claus after waking up on Christmas morning. Actually, it symbolizes the gift of salvation from Christ to the world. It shows the happiness of the sender to give something to his dear ones and also the joy of the receiver to get it from the person he loves.

4. Decorating Christmas Tree

Though the custom of Christmas tree is derived from the Pagan customs, now it is indispensable for Christmas. According to Christian beliefs, it symbolises the Tree of Life. Therefore, people decorate it with candles and several other decorating items. Just as the tree, the life should also be filled up with positivity and and happiness.

5. Ringing Bells

This is another Pagan tradition that is incorporated into the customs of Christmas. Earlier, it was believed that cold and lack of sunlight during winter days are symbols of evil spirits and bells were rung to keep them away. Later, bells were incorporated into Christmas to symbolise hope, goodwill and joy.

6. Story of Babouschka

In Russia, Babouschka delivers presents to all kids on Christmas Eve. Here, Babouschka means grandmother or old lady. It is believed that she didn't give any presents to baby Jesus, so she repents by giving presents to all kids.

7. Traditional Meal on Christmas

In many countries, people make traditional meals on the very special day. In Poland, it is known as Wigilla and it symbolizes the happiness of the coming year. In Italy, people have seven fishes and lentils during this time as they believe it ensures their wealth and luck throughout the coming year.

While these customs and traditions are followed during Christmas throughout many countries of the world, the underlying meaning of Christmas is to stay happy and share happiness with all.

