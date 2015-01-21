ENGLISH

    Why Is Vasant Panchami Celebrated?

    By
    |

    Vasant Panchami is a popular festival in the northern side of India. The festival of Vasant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of the Magh month according to the Hindu calendar. This day is especially known to be the day of Goddess Saraswati.

    Apart from that Lord Vishnu and Goddess Radha are also worshipped on the day of Vasant Panchami. This year the festival will be observed on 10 December 2019.

    People Wear Yellow Clothes On Vasant Panchami

    This festival marks the end of winter and ushers in the king of seasons 'Vasant' or spring. The season of spring is the season of rebirth and renewal. In this season, fields of yellow mustard charm everyone's heart. Colourful flowers start blooming. The day of Basant Panchami is celebrated as the welcoming of colours and happiness. That is why people wear yellow clothes to mark the day.

    The Birth Of Goddess Saraswati

    Vasant Panchami is regarded as Goddess Saraswati's birthday. That is why Saraswati puja is held in most Hindu households on this day, especially in the Eastern parts of India. Goddess Saraswati is the Goddess of learning, wisdom, knowledge, fine arts, science and technology. Hence, this day is very crucial for students.
    Let us take a look into the legends, stories and the reason why Vasant Panchami is celebrated with such enthusiasm.

    Celebration Of Beauty

    In ancient Indian literature, Vasant Panchami is associated with Shringara Rasam and the festival was celebrated in this tradition. Celebrations today still honour Kamadeva, his wife Rati, and his friend Vasant (the personification of spring).

    Lord Brahma, After The Creation Of The Universe

    The day of Vasant Panchami is dedicated to the Goddess of learning. The story goes that after the creation of Universe, Lord Brahma was very pleased with himself. So, he wanted to see the whole world with his own eyes. Therefore, he set out on a journey. When he saw the world, he was disappointed with the complete silence. Everyone on Earth appeared very lonely. Lord Brahma gave a lot of thought to what he had created.

    So, he took some water in his Kamandalu and sprinkled it in the air. An angel appeared from a tree. The angel had a veena (harp) in her hand. Lord Brahma requested her to play something so that everything on Earth would become vibrant. As a result, the angel started playing some music.
    According to the Vasant Panchami story, the angel blessed the people of the Earth with her voice. She also filled this planet with music. Since then, that angel came to be known as Goddess Saraswati, the Goddess of speech and knowledge. She is also known as Veena Vadini (harp player).

    Welcoming The Spring

    On Vasant Panchami, people wear bright yellow clothes as a mark of welcoming the spring season. This celebration lasts till Holi which is the biggest spring festival of the year. Hence, Vasant Panchami is a celebration of seasonal change, love, beauty, knowledge and everything that is beautiful in this world.

     

