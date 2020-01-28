Saraswati Puja 2020: Here Are 5 Offerings For Goddess Saraswati On Basant Panchami

ENGLISH

    By

    Vasant Panchami, also known as Basant Panchami is observed on the fifth day of Magha, a month according to the Hindu Calendar. The day marks the onset of Spring season and in Hindu mythology, this day is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge, art, music and wisdom. Hence, we also call it as Saraswati Puja. On this day, people worship Goddess Saraswati and seek blessings from her. This year in 2020, the festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, 29 January 2020.

    As we know, no Puja is complete without offerings and therefore, today we are here to tell you about the 5 different kinds of offerings that you can offer to Goddess Saraswati and their importance. In order to know what are those things, scroll down the article to read more!

    Array

    1. Yellow And White Flowers

    It is believed that Goddess Saraswati is fond of yellow flowers and therefore, including yellow flowers during the Puja will prove to be beneficial for you. Yellow flowers can be easily found during this season. In addition to the yellow flowers, you can also include white flowers as Goddess Saraswati is associated with white colour as well.

    Array

    2. White Cloth

    You will often see Goddess Saraswati dressed up in white clothes because this colour signifies purity, peace and simplicity. Since Goddess Saraswati is believed to be the one who blesses her devotees with knowledge and wisdom, that can be attained only if one chooses to have a pure and peaceful mind. Therefore, she is shown wearing white clothes while sitting on a white lotus. In order to please Goddess Saraswati on this Vasant Panchami, you can offer her the white cloth.

    Array

    3. Sandalwood And Saffron

    Sandalwood and saffron signify purity and also have some medicinal properties. These are said to be associated with Brihaspati (Jupiter), the planet that blesses people with intelligence and knowledge. It is in returned ruled by Goddess Saraswati. Also, devotees believe that preparing a Tilak with sandalwood, saffron and Ganga Jal and applying it on the Goddess can bring good luck. Also, this will reduce the negative effects of Jupiter in your horoscope.

    Array

    4. Pens And Books

    Since Goddess Saraswati is said to be Goddess of knowledge and wisdom, presenting books and pens to her will help you in pleasing her. People use books and pens to gain knowledge and therefore, it is dear to Goddess Saraswati. After you have offered the books and pens to the Goddess, make sure to distribute the same among the poor children. This is seen as one of the noble ways to please the Goddess.

    Array

    5. Boondi Ka Prasad

    Boondi ka prasad is prepared from gram flour and is yellow in colour. According to Hindu Mythology, Goddess Saraswati is fond of Boondi ka prasad. Moreover, due to its yellow colour, Boondi is said to be associated with Jupiter. Those who want to please Brihaspati (Jupiter) and seek blessings from Goddess Saraswati, they must offer Boondi ka prasad. Also, you can distribute this offering among poor and needy people.

    Also read: Why Is Vasant Panchami Celebrated?

