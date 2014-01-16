Sakat Chauth 2021: Date, Muhurat, Vrat And Story Behind It Festivals oi-Amrisha Sharma

Sakat Chauth is coming closer. According to the Hindu calendar, the Sakat Chauth will be observed on 31st January 2021. Sakat Chauth is also known as Mai Chauth and is very popular in the northern states of India.

Sakat Chauth is a Hindu religious fasting day where the married women worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Sakat. This is because Chathurthi is the 4th Thithi in Pakshas which is devoted to Ganesha worship. The Hindu calendar month has two fortnights called Pakshas - the one following the Full Moon Day is of 15 Thithis called Krishna Paksha, and the 15 Thithis after No Moon Day (waxing phase) is known as Sukla Paksha.

Sankata Harra Chathurthi which falls during Magah (January) is known as Sakat Chauth. Also known as Sankata Harra Chathurthi, Sakat Chauth or Mai Chauth is observed for one full day among the devotees which basically constitute of married women. The women end their fasting by seeing the moon and worshipping it. Sakat Chauth Vrat auspicious time

Sakat Chauth fast date - January 31, 2021 (Sunday)

Moonrise time on Sakth Chauth - 20:40

Chaturthi Date Start - January 31, 2021 at 20:24

Chaturthi date ends - February 01, 2021 at 18:24.

Sakat Mata Vrat Story:

Once upon a time, there was a potter in a village who used to make clay pots and hardened them in the kiln. One year, when the potter kept utensils in the kiln, it did not harden even after several attempts. He went to the King with the unusual predicament. The King consulted a royal Pandit (also known as Rajpurohit). The Pandit offered a solution where the Bali of a child should be done each time kiln is prepared for utensils.

The King decreed that each family should offer one child whenever kiln is prepared. The families of the village followed the order of the King. One day an old woman who had a single son was in turn for Bali. It was the day of Sakat Chauth, and the ardent devotee of Goddess Sakat, the old woman did not want to burn her only support in the kiln. The old woman gave her only son Betal nut of Sakat and "Dub Ka Beeda" as a symbol of protection and asked her son to take the name of the Goddess. The kiln was lit and left to get prepared for the coming days.

Due to the grace and blessings of Goddess Saket, the kiln which used to take days to ripen, prepared in just one night. The potter was astonished to see the prepared kiln and he even saw the son alive. All the rest of the children who were offered as Bali were also alive.

After this incident, the villagers accepted the power and compassionate nature of Goddess Sakat. Thus Sakat Chauth is a special day in Hinduism to commemorate the gratitude of Goddess Sakat. Women and mothers worship Goddess Sakat to protect their children.