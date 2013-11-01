ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Diwali 2019: The Legend And Significance Of Dhanteras

    By Staff
    |

    Dhanteras is the day which marks the beginning of Diwali. It is celebrated on the thirteenth day of the Kartik month according to the Hindu calendar. 'Dhan' literally means wealth and 'terah' means thirteenth. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera are worshipped in all Hindu households.

    On the auspicious day of Dhanteras, Hindus are supposed to buy new utensils and items of gold and silver. It is said that Goddess Lakshmi showers her blessings soon if one buys any of these on the day of Dhanteras. The Hindu God of wealth, Lord Kuber is also worshipped on the day of Dhanteras. It is a custom among many communities to worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber together to double the benefits of prayers. This year Dhanteras will be observed on 5 November, 2018.

    Array

    Goddess Lakshmi Showers Her Blessings On Dhanteras

    The Hindu God of wealth, Kuber is also worshipped on the day of Dhanteras. It is a custom among many communities to worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber together. This year Dhanteras will be observed on 5 November, 2018.

    The preparations for Diwali also start from this day. People start buying crackers, diyas, candles, clothes, etc. So, do you know why Dhanteras came to be celebrated and why is it an important Hindu festival? Read on to know the legend and significance of Dhanteras.

    Array

    Dhanvantri Trayodashi

    There are two popular legends associated with Dhanteras. According to one, Goddess Lakshmi, once disappointed with Lord Vishnu, had left his abode. As a remedy, all the Gods were told to churn the waters of the ocean which was considered to be very divine. Many divine things emerged from the water, and it is believed that the divine Vaidya Dhanvantari (considered to be the doctor of the gods and the Lord of Ayurvedic medicine) emerged from the ocean with the elixir on the day which we today celebrate as Dhanteras. Hence, it is regarded as an important festival. That is why Dhanteras is also known as Dhanvantri Trayodashi.

    Array

    The Legend Of Prince Hima

    Another legend says once there was a 16-year-old prince known as Hima. His horoscope predicted that he would die of snake bite on the fourth day of his marriage.

    When the prince got married and as the fourth day came, the prince's newly married wife, decided to play a trick. She laid down all her jewellery and coins in heaps near the door of the sleeping chamber and lit lamps all over the palace. Then she started narrating stories to her husband to prevent him from falling asleep.

    Then came Yama disguised as a serpent. His eyes were blinded by the lustre of the coins and jewellery. So, Yama could not enter the chamber of the prince. He climbed the heap of jewellery and sat there the entire night, listening to the stories and songs. In the morning, Yama went away.

    Thus the prince was saved from the clutches of death. Hence, the day came to be celebrated as Dhanteras.

    Array

    Significance Of Dhanteras

    While offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera is the primary event of the day, their blessings are considered necessary for the growth of business and success in professional life. Dhanteras is an extremely significant day for the business community. New account books are bought on this day and placed before Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera to get their blessings. People start new businesses on Dhanteras. It is believed that business started on this day becomes more profitable.

    A girl child born on Dhanteras is considered auspicious. She is believed to be the incarnation or the representative of Goddess Lakshmi. It is said that she invites wealth and prosperity in the house. Hence, Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious.

    More DHANTERAS News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue