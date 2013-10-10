Just In
Navratri 2019: Puja Vidhi For Goddess Katyayani On Day 6
This year, in 2019, Navratri will start on 29 September and end on 9 October. The sixth form of Goddess Durga is known as Katyayani. She is worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri. Katyayani is one of the most violent forms of Goddess Durga. She was born to slay the tyrannical demon king, Mahishasura.
This form of Durga is depicted seated on a magnificent lion. Her complexion is golden and her face is radiant with divinity. She has four hands. In one hand she carries a sword and on another hand, she has a lotus. Rest of the two hands are depicted as giving blessings to the devotees. If one worships her with full faith and devotion then the Goddess blesses him/her with four objects- Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha. Here is the Navratri Day 6: Story And Puja Vidhi For Goddess Katyayani.
Story Of Goddess Katyayani
The Goddess is called Katyayani because she was born as the daughter of sage Katya. According to the scriptures sage Katya went through a tough penance to get Goddess Durga as his daughter. Pleased with the sage's penance, the Goddess took birth as his daughter and so she was named Katyayani.
Meanwhile the demon king Mahishasura was creating havoc for the Gods as well as the humans. He was blessed with a boon from Lord Brahma that no God or man would be able to kill him. Not realising that a woman could also kill him, he thought himself to be immortal.
Tired of his tyrannical behaviour, the Trinity- Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva prayed to Goddess Katyayani. They gave her all the weapons and she set out to kill the demon king. After a furious war of three days, the Goddess finally killed Mahishasura on the tenth day of Vijayadashami.
It is believed that the Goddess consistently keeps fighting against the bad and negative forces and thus protects her devotees. She is a loving daughter but she rises in anger to defend when the limits of righteousness are surpassed.
Another interesting thing about the Goddess is that the Gopis of Braja worshipped her in order to get Krishna as their husband. Hence Goddess Katyayani is the chief deity of the Braja area as well. It is said that the Goddess fulfils all the wishes of her devotees when worshipped with faith and devotion.
The mantra for Goddess Katyayani is given below:
Chandrhaasujjwal Kara Shaardulvar-wahana |
Katyayani dadhyadevi Daanavghaatini ||
So, worship Goddess Katyayani on the sixth day of Navratri and get her blessings.