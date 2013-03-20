Holi 2020: Colourful Rituals And Their Significance

ENGLISH

    The rituals associated with Holi are just as colourful as the festival itself. We call Holi the festival of colours, fun and frolic. There is indeed deep significance behind Holi customs and traditions. But having fun is the underlying principle in each of the Holi rituals. Unlike other Hindu festivals, it does not include a sombre puja ceremony or no fasting is required. This year Holi will be celebrated from 9-10 March.

    Most of the Holi rituals are based on two main points. The first is the Holika Dahan, the second is play of colours. Here are some of the main rituals associated with Holi and their significance.

    Gathering wood and leaves

    For a week before Holi, the children are given the task of gathering stray pieces of wood and dry leaves. These titbits are heaped in huge piles at crossroads or in the middle of parks. These heaps will be burned the day/night before Holi in a symbolic fire to destroy evil.

    Holika Dahan

    The folklore says that Prahlad was the prince of a demon kingdom and an ardent follower of Narayana. But Prahlad's father, King Hiranyakashyap hated Narayana and to kill Prahlad, the King asked his sister Holika to sit on a fire with little Prahlad in her lap. Holika had a boon that fire will not burn her. She stepped into the ritual fire, got burned and Prahlad came out unharmed. To symbolise the victory of good over evil, some communities make an effigy of Holika and place her in a house made of inflammable substances.

    Radha and Krishna Puja

    The playful couple Radha and Krishna are worshipped on the day of Holi. They are first bathed in milk and then smeared with Holi colours. It is believed that Krishna who was dark skinned was jealous of Radha's fair complexion. He had smeared her with blue colour to get back at Radha for being so fair.

    Play Of Colours

    The play of colours on Holi is a symbol of celebration. The colours signify all the aspects of nature. We celebrate the numerous colours that God has given us in form of Mother nature.

    Lath Mar or Play of Sticks

    The legend goes that the ever playful Krishna visited Radha's village Barsana on Holi. True to his nature she eve teased Radha and her female friends (Gopi). But the girls were angered by Krishna's constant teasing and chased him away with sticks. To continue the tradition women beat up men with sticks on the day Holi.

    Bhang and Thandai

    Bhang or a particular combination of the intoxicating poppy seeds is a Holi ritual. The bhang is mixed with thandai (which is a milk and dry fruits sherbet). This drink adds up to the element of intoxicating fun on Holi.

    Kamdeva Puja

    Down South, playing Holi with colours is not very popular. In Southern India, Holi is a day to worship Kamdeva, the God of Love.

    These are some of the popular Holi rituals and their significance. Which is your favourite ritual associated with Holi?

