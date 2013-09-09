Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Ganesh Mantras To Chant On This Day Festivals oi-Staff

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most special Hindu festivals. It is celebrated as the birthday (rebirth) of Lord Ganesha, the most endearing form of all Hindu deities. It is believed that on this day Shiva declared His son Ganesha as superior to all the gods. Ganesha is worshipped as the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. This year, the festival falls on 2 September and will continue till 12 September.

Lord Ganesha is worshipped by the believers at the beginning of any new ventures based on the belief that Ganesha can take away any obstacle that may come around. The chanting of Ganesh mantras is believed to have the power to invoke a relation with the energy of Lord Ganesha within us. Chant these Ganesha mantras on Ganesh Chaturthi and make your mind filled with peace and serenity.

Ganesh Mantras to Chant on Ganesh Chaturthi

1. Vakratunda Mantra:

Vakratunda Mahaakaaya Suryakoti Samaprabhaa

Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarvakaaryeshu Sarvadaa

By chanting this mantra, we are praying to Lord Ganesha that 'O-Lord Ganesha, who has a large body, curved trunk and brightness of a million suns, please remove all obstacles in my exertion always.' This is a suitable mantra for chanting on Ganesh Chaturthi and impress Him.

2. Ganesh Bija Mantra:

Aum Gam Ganapataye Namah

This is a mantra from Ganapati Upanishad. This Ganesh mantra is suitable for repetitions and for yoga sadhana. This is based on the word, 'gam', which is the beej (seed) mantra for Lord Ganesha. Chanting this will keep your mind calm and concentrated.

3. Aum Shreem Gam Saubhaagya Ganpataye

Varvard Sarvajanm Mein Vashamaanya Namah

By chanting this saubhagya mantra, we are asking for good fortune and blessings for our current and future life-times from Lord Ganesha. We bow in homage to Lord Ganesha who protects us with health and happiness.

4. Aum Ekadantaya Namah

Ekadanta refers to one tusk of the elephant faced Lord Ganesha. This means God broke the duality and made you have a complete one-pointed mind. Chanting this Ganesha mantra will help in filling your mind with the feelings of oneness for a single-minded devotion.

5. Aum Lambodaraya Namah

This mantra means that all the celestial bodies are within an individual. Aum represents the sound of creation and the entire universe is comprised inside it. It is a suitable mantra to be chanted during Ganesh Chaturthi.

6. Aum Vighna Nashanaya Namah

Lord Ganesha is believed to have the power to remove every hindrance in our life. By chanting this mantra, all impediment and blocked energy in your physical and cosmological bodies are unconfined. This is a suitable mantra for Ganesh Chaturthi.

7. Aum Ganadhyakshaya Namah

This mantra is very suitable for chanting on Ganesh Chaturthi. Lord Ganesha is the leader of the Gana. It is believed that chanting this mantra by thinking a group of people in your mind will help in a group healing.

8. Aum Gajakarnikaya Namah

The word Gajakarnikaya refers to the ears of Lord Ganesha which is similar to that of an elephant. By chanting this mantra, you can tune your body with seven chakras and all 72,000 nadis, to any loka.

Chant these Ganesh mantras and impress the elephant head god.