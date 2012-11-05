Diwali 2019: 7 Reasons Why We Celebrate This Festival Festivals oi-Staff

Most of us enjoy the Diwali celebrations without knowing the actual spiritual significance of this festival of lights. Diwali is one of the most awaited festivals of the year. The reasons for the celebrations are many. While entire India celebrates Diwali, the legends behind it and the rituals observed are different. This year, in 2019, the festival is on Sunday, 27 October.

Here are 7 reasons why we celebrate Diwali.

1. Ram Returns To Ayodhya: In most of Northern India, Diwali celebrations mark the triumphant return of Lord Ram to his homeland Ayodhya. The people of Ayodhya welcomed their just and victorious king by lighting diyas on Diwali.

2. Lakshmi Puja: The most important rite of Diwali is the Lakshmi and Ganesh puja. This puja is done on the darkest night of the year, that is the no moon day of Ashwin maas (a month of the Hindu lunar calendar). The house is cleaned thoroughly, rangolis are drawn and diyas lighted. Lakshmi Puja is done at night amidst diyas.

3. The New Year: For businessmen in Gujarat, Diwali is the starting of the new financial year. They close their books for the last year and begin new books on this day. Many people renovate and paint their houses before Diwali because it is marked as the beginning of the Hindu new year. They observe the Vishwakarma day as a break and pay respect to the business and to Lord Vishwakarma on this day, by offering puja to the tools and machines used in business.

4. Kali Puja: In Bengal, Odisha and some parts of Bihar, Mahakali or Nishi Puja is performed on the night of Diwali. This is believed to be the day on which Goddess Parvati took her Kali avatar and started chopping off the heads of some asuras who survived even after the battle with Mahishasura (for which Durga Puja is observed). Kali puja starts late at night and is concluded in the wee hours of the morning.

5. Guru Nanak: Not only Hindus but Sikhs, Jains and the Buddhists too celebrate Diwali. This is because, on this day Guru Hargobind Ji, the sixth guru of the Sikhs was released from prison along with 62 Hindu kings. After his release from incarceration, he paid a visit to Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib). All the people of Amritsar welcomed him by lighting candles and lamps and the day is observed as Diwali.

6. Lord Mahavira: Many people believe that Lord Mahavira attained his moksha or nirvana on the 15th of October which is roughly the time around which Diwali is celebrated.

7. The Light Of Hope: A deeper spiritual meaning of Diwali comes from the fact that it is the darkest night of the year. So, to dispel the darkness of ignorance and hopelessness, people light diyas on Diwali. They also burst firecrackers to ward off evil spirits. However, a high need is being felt these days to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali.

These are some of the deep-seated spiritual reasons behind the bright Diwali celebrations.