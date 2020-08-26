Just In
Pitru Paksha 2020: Significance And Shradh Dates Of This Period
Pitru Paksha is a period during which people belonging to the Hindu community, pay homage and tribute to their deceased loved ones. For this, they perform Tarpan and Shradh rituals and pray for their salvation.
Those who follow the Amavasya Calendar will observe the Pitru Paksha during the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada while those who follow the Purnima Calendar will observe it in the month of Ashwin.
To know more about this festival, scroll down the article.
Parijat Tree: Know The Legend Behind 'Night Jasmine' And Its Significance
Significance Of Pitru Paksha
- Every year during the Pitru Paksha, Hindus all over the world over Pind Daan, a kind of homage to their deceased ancestors.
- It is believed that those who do not perform the Tarpan and Shradh Kram undergo the Pitra Dosh, a kind of defect in one's horoscope that can lead to severe problems in one's life.
- It is said that by performing Shradh rituals and Tarpan, one can provide peace to the soul of their deceased ones.
- For this, people visit Gaya in Bihar to perform Pind Daan to their ancestors and pray for their well-being in the afterlife.
- A deceased one may not be able to attain salvation if his/her family members do not perform the Tarpan, Shradh Kram and the Pind Daan.
Dates For Performing The Pitru Paksha Rituals
There are many dates for performing the Pitru Paksha Rituals. Even though some may observe Pitru Paksha in Bhadrapada or Ashwin month, the dates in both the months are the same.
To know what are the dates of Pitru Paksha, scroll down the article to read more.
1 September 2020, Purnima Shradh
2 September 2020, Pratipada Shradh
3 September 2020, Dwitiya Shradh
5 September 2020, Tritiya Shradh
6 September 2020, Chaturthi Shradh
7 September 2020, Panchami Shradh
8 September 2020, Sashti Shradh
9 September 2020, Saptami Shradh
10 September 2020, Ashtami Shradh
11 September 2020, Navami Shradh
12 September 2020, Dashami Shradh
13 September 2020, Ekadashi Shradh
14 September 2020, Dwadashi Shradh
15 September 2020, Trayodashi Shradh
16 September 2020, Chaturdashi Shradh
17 September 2020, Sarva Pitru Amavasya Shradh
However, this year people may not be able to perform Pind Daan in Gaya, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Government may not allow the people to come to Gaya and engage in the Shradh rituals.