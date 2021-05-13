Parshuram Jayanti 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

Lord Parshuram or Parshuram is considered to be the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Devotees of Lord Vishnu believe that Parshuram took birth in a human form to slay the evils and teach warfare skills to Kalki, the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This year Hindus will be observing Parshuram Jayanti on 14 May 2021. Those, who don't know much about this day, can scroll down to read more.

Date And Muhurta

Every year Parshuram Jayanti is observed on the Tritiya tithi during the waxing phase of the moon in the Hindu month of Vaishakh. It is believed that on this day, Parshuram was born to parents Renuka and Jamdagni. His parents were sages and used to serve people and worship the deities. This year the festival will be observed on 14 May 2021. The muhurta for Parshuram Jayanti will begin at 05:38 am on the same date and will stay till 07:59 am on 15 May 2021.

Rituals

Though Parshuram isn't worshipped as most of the incarnations of Hindu deities, people still carry out some rituals on this day.

People wake up early and then freshen up.

They then clean their houses and take a bath.

After this, they wear clean clothes and worship Lord Surya.

Then they worship Lord Vishnu by offering Him flowers, fruits, yellow clothes, bhog, roli, Chandan and other items used in a Hindu puja.

They then take the resolution to observe a fast with full abstinence and austerity.

They recite mantras and listen to the legends of Parshuram.

People stay awake for the entire night and worship Lord Vishnu and remember Parshuram and His legendary acts.

They also sing songs to please Lord Vishnu.

The next morning they break their fast after bathing up and worshipping the deities.

They also donate food, books, money and clothes to the poor and needy.

Significance

It is believed that Parshuram was a devotee of His parents and He always obeyed them.

Parshuram was also an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

Impressed by His devotion, Lord Shiva had blessed Parshuram with a divine axe.

Parshuram is considered the warrior form of Lord Vishnu.

His father, sage Jamdagni is known to be the first brahmin to be a warrior.

Often Parshuram is depicted as a divine person who is wrathful, short-tempered yet kind and nurturing.

It is believed that Parshuram had taught warfare skills to Dronacharya, Bheeshma, Arjuna and even Karna.

People believe that Parshuram is still alive and is meditating in some secluded hills and teaching the warfare skills of Kalki.