Benefits Of Reciting Each Anuvak Or Mantra Of Rudram Chamakam

Rudram chamakam, also known as Rudra Kavach Mantra, is one of the most famous vedic mantras that are dedicated to Lord Rudra who can be propitiated with just flowers and clean pure water. These mantras, if chanted regularly provide the maximum benefits and if the correct Vedic Injunctions are strictly followed. Intonation and pace should be retained as it should be and should not be altered at any cost. Done this way, it offers complete benefits that the Rudra chanting can accrue.

Yajur veda states that Chamakam and Sri Rudram contain numerous mentions of Lord Shiva, and are composed of two parts. The first part, which is found as the chapter 16 in the Yajurveda, is called Namakam because it uses the word namo repeatedly. Chamakam which is the second part, and chapter 18 of the Yajurveda, repeatedly uses the words "Chame". Rudram is divided into 11 Anuvaks or Anuvakas or sections. Let us go through the benefits of reciting the Rudra Mantra, mantra by mantra.

Anuvak 1:

The first Anuvaka destroys all past and present sins, bestows leadership positions and divine blessings It shields against famine, fear, death and all the devils, ghosts and monsters and safeguards the cows. When suffering with fever, diseases, bad planetary positions, chronic diseases and bad karma, Rudra Anuvaka 1 is helpful. The chant induces rains, helps realize materialistic desires and destroys enemies.

Anuvak 2:

Chanting of this Anuvaka helps to get rid of fear from enemies, blesses with affluence, a lucrative job and high level of intelligence. It also destroys your enemies.

Anuvak 3:

The 3rd Anuvaka, is recited to get rid of ego and also to cure incurable diseases..

Anuvak 4:

The 4th Anuvaka is recited to cure specific kind of diseases like Tuberculosis, lung infection and leprosy and diabetes.

Anuvakl 5:

The 5th Anuvaka is chanted to unveil of Maya present in us, to be victorious over opposition, for begetting progeny, for a trouble-free pregnancy, and live a life of affluence.

Anuvak 6:

The 6th Anuvaka is chanted for begetting a son of a high stature, for expanding wealth, to avert miscarriage, and have an easy childbirth process. Planetary malefic influences are warded off and children receive protection throughout their lives.

Anuvak 7:

The 7th Anuvaka in the Rudram Chamakam Namakam is recited to gain Intelligence, health, wealth and longevity, for prosperity of our forthcoming generations, to obtain good cloths, children and to receive a good education. This also blesses the reader with longevity and liberation.

Anuvak 8:

The 8th Anuvaka is chanted for destruction of enemies and for repossessing the lost kingdom or lost social status or possessions.

Anuvak 9:

The 9th Anuvaka is chanted for acquiring wealth, a charming wife and job, and a son who is a devotee of Lord Shiva.

Anuvak 10:

The 10th Anuvaka is also chanted for allaying the fears, to remove danger from life, to possess wealth, and cure diseases.

Anuvak 11:

Chanting of the 11th Anuvaka provides Trikala Gyana ( knowledge of past, present, and future) longevity, divine knowledge, and chances to visit pilgrimage centres.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 17:30 [IST]