Annular Solar Eclipse 2020: Things To Know About The First Solar Eclipse Of This Year

The first solar eclipse of the year 2020 will occur on 21 June 2020. It is going to be a quite memorable and special one as this eclipse will occur on the summer solstice. Also, it is going to be an annular eclipse. An annular eclipse occurs when the Sun has a larger apparent size than the Moon. During this eclipse, the Moon isn't able to cover the Sun completely. It covers the Sun around the center while the outer part of the Sun is still visible. Today we are here to tell you some more details about this solar eclipse. Scroll down the article to read more.

Time Of The Solar Eclipse

Solar eclipse usually occurs two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. It was on 5 June 2020, when we witnessed a penumbral lunar eclipse.

In India, the solar eclipse will begin at 09:15 am on 21 June 2020. The eclipse will end completely at 03:04 pm. At 12:10 pm the eclipse will be at its peak. However, the eclipse will partially end at 02:29 pm. During this time, the skygazers can witness the solar eclipse. Due to the annular eclipse, the Sun will look like a 'ring of fire'.

Is It Going To Be The Last Eclipse For 2020 In India?

This will be the last eclipse that will be visible in India till 25 October 2022. Between this period, many eclipses may occur across the world but they won't be visible in India till October 2022. According to Professor Arvind Paranjpye, the director of Nehru Planetarium, Bhuj will be the place where the eclipse of 21 June 2020 will be visible.

Places From Where The Eclipse Will Be Seen

The solar eclipse will be visible in Asia, the Pacific, Indian Oceans, Africa, in some parts of Australia and Europe.